 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Instagram Is Finally Changing Your Feed To Make It More Chronological After Years Of Begging

Hallelujah.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It seems like only yesterday, but it was two years ago that Instagram changed its feed from chronological order to an algorithm that highlights what it thinks users want to see.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @azaharapintanel

(Remember when everyone wouldn't stop begging you to turn on notifications for them? A simpler time.)

And in the two years since... People have been complaining.

- What do we want ? - A chronological instagram feed ! - When do we want it ? - 2 hours ago ! - 18 hours ago ! - Sponsored post ! - 43 minutes ago ! - 2 hours ago ! - Sponsored post ! - 15 minutes ago ! - Account suggestion ! - 1 hour ago ! - 15 hours ago ! - Sponsored post !
Neon Trotski @Bluecookie

- What do we want ? - A chronological instagram feed ! - When do we want it ? - 2 hours ago ! - 18 hours ago ! - Sponsored post ! - 43 minutes ago ! - 2 hours ago ! - Sponsored post ! - 15 minutes ago ! - Account suggestion ! - 1 hour ago ! - 15 hours ago ! - Sponsored post !

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Pretty much nonstop.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @moonshinemrs

Literally all the time.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @loving_leelee_

As 2018 rolled around, some were hopeful.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @qusiesuz

Well, your prayers have finally been answered: kind of. Instagram on Thursday announced it is changing the feed again to "ensure the posts you see are timely."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @always_amberrae
Advertisement

No, the old completely chronological timeline is not back. However, Instagram is tweaking the algorithm so "newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @_angela_stefani_

A spokesperson for Instagram told BuzzFeed News that Instagram has made a number of changes to the feed, "including an adjustment so that very old content does not get bumped up higher in feed."

He added it will "bring the more recent, timely stuff to the top."

The other change Instagram announced also addresses an issue users have complained about. The app is testing a button that allows users to refresh photos when they want to, as opposed to the app automatically refreshing.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @stefan_rebbin

People had complained in the past about the app automatically refreshing while they were looking at content, and losing said content in the algorithm.

When you’re scrolling 40+ posts deep in your Instagram feed and accidentally hit the top of your phone and refresh your feed. https://t.co/zKeenPuYav
(Fana) 🇪🇷 @cocoagoddess13

When you’re scrolling 40+ posts deep in your Instagram feed and accidentally hit the top of your phone and refresh your feed. https://t.co/zKeenPuYav

Reply Retweet Favorite

"With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about," Instagram said in a press release. "So if your best friend shares a selfie from her vacation in Australia, it will be waiting for you when you wake up."

The Instagram spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they have "no plans" to go back to the old, completely chronological feed.

It remains to be seen what the changes will look like in practice.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @myagperez

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement