Instagram Is Finally Changing Your Feed To Make It More Chronological After Years Of Begging

It seems like only yesterday, but it was two years ago that Instagram changed its feed from chronological order to an algorithm that highlights what it thinks users want to see.
(Remember when everyone wouldn't stop begging you to turn on notifications for them? A simpler time.)
And in the two years since... People have been complaining.
Pretty much nonstop.
Literally all the time.
As 2018 rolled around, some were hopeful.
Well, your prayers have finally been answered: kind of. Instagram on Thursday announced it is changing the feed again to "ensure the posts you see are timely."
No, the old completely chronological timeline is not back. However, Instagram is tweaking the algorithm so "newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed."
A spokesperson for Instagram told BuzzFeed News that Instagram has made a number of changes to the feed, "including an adjustment so that very old content does not get bumped up higher in feed."
He added it will "bring the more recent, timely stuff to the top."
The other change Instagram announced also addresses an issue users have complained about. The app is testing a button that allows users to refresh photos when they want to, as opposed to the app automatically refreshing.
People had complained in the past about the app automatically refreshing while they were looking at content, and losing said content in the algorithm.
"With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about," Instagram said in a press release. "So if your best friend shares a selfie from her vacation in Australia, it will be waiting for you when you wake up."
The Instagram spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they have "no plans" to go back to the old, completely chronological feed.
It remains to be seen what the changes will look like in practice.
