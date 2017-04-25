People Have A Lot Of Feelings About This Promposal Featuring Louboutins

3. Louis made a sign that read “If the shoe fits, makeup your mind.” He bought Caitlan makeup from Sephora and Christian Louboutin heels — yes, the teens say, they are real.
It’s unclear exactly which shoes Louis bought, but similar-looking heels retail for $675.
Louis told BuzzFeed News he got the idea because Caitlan loves makeup, and he decided to surprise her with the pumps.
Caitlan added that Louis told her he bought the shoes, but she didn’t think he was for real.
“I literally screamed…” she said.
4. Caitlan said she knew she had to share her promposal on Twitter. “I thought it was so cute and creative I had to post it,” she said. It soon went viral, because obviously.
5. A lot of people thought it was the #1 promposal of all time.
6. They couldn’t handle it.
7. “Betta marry this man one day,” one person said.
8. And others were just blown away by the entire experience. This one response went particularly viral.
9. People lost it even more because it seems like Louis is wearing Gucci shoes as well.
10. And a lot of people just thought the whole thing was too much.
11. Although some said they thought FAFSA would have opinions on the whole thing.
The teens are surprised by the reaction to their promposal, but are rolling with it.
“People are kind of mean but most of them are really money to me,” Caitlan said.
Louis added: “It’s shocking for it to go viral — I wasn’t expecting that.”
