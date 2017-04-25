Get Our App!
This Guy Gorged On Fish For A Year To See If…
19 One-Night Stand Horror Stories That Will Make…
The Eighth And Ninth World Wonders Were Seen…
Build A Dream Castle And We’ll Tell You What Type…
Holy Shit, We’ll Know Who Killed Jason Blossom On…
Nordstrom Is Selling "Mud-Covered" Jeans For $425
Adults Try To Eat 5 Warheads At Once video
Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules Was Arrested For…
This App Alerts You To White-Collar Wrongdoing In…

People Have A Lot Of Feelings About This Promposal Featuring Louboutins

“I just want to know how y’all in high school affording red bottoms while I’m over here eating sleep for dinner.”

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is Caitlan, a high school senior from Houston.

Twitter: @caitlannnn_

Twitter: @caitlannnn_

 

2. Caitlan is going to prom with her friend Louis, a junior at the same school. Louis went all out to ask Caitlan to the dance, and crafted the perfect promposal.

Twitter: @caitlannnn_

Twitter: @caitlannnn_

 

3. Louis made a sign that read “If the shoe fits, makeup your mind.” He bought Caitlan makeup from Sephora and Christian Louboutin heels — yes, the teens say, they are real.

Louis made a sign that read "If the shoe fits, makeup your mind." He bought Caitlan makeup from Sephora and Christian Louboutin heels — yes, the teens say, they are real.

View this image ›

It’s unclear exactly which shoes Louis bought, but similar-looking heels retail for $675.

Louis told BuzzFeed News he got the idea because Caitlan loves makeup, and he decided to surprise her with the pumps.

Caitlan added that Louis told her he bought the shoes, but she didn’t think he was for real.

“I literally screamed…” she said.

4. Caitlan said she knew she had to share her promposal on Twitter. “I thought it was so cute and creative I had to post it,” she said. It soon went viral, because obviously.

5. A lot of people thought it was the #1 promposal of all time.

6. They couldn’t handle it.

@caitlannnn_ this man got her red bottoms i'm crying omg keep him

— falzone (@arianna_falzone)

7. “Betta marry this man one day,” one person said.

@caitlannnn_ Betta marry this man one day 😂😂🙈🙈

— Ash (@ashhleyy17)

8. And others were just blown away by the entire experience. This one response went particularly viral.

I just want to know how y'all in high school affording red bottoms while I'm over here eating sleep for dinner. https://t.co/VKOQsHNSMq

— 6️⃣'5️⃣ (@SaluteEm_Rat)

9. People lost it even more because it seems like Louis is wearing Gucci shoes as well.

@caitlannnn_ @lidia_beqiraj Mans got those gucci sliders tho

— matt spencer (@Mattspencerr_)

10. And a lot of people just thought the whole thing was too much.

Tf kinda jobs do y'all parents have? Adopt me 😂😂 @caitlannnn_

— D. 💎✨ (@iAmUniqueee_)

11. Although some said they thought FAFSA would have opinions on the whole thing.

@caitlannnn_ FAFSA watching like

— ☆ (@RoyalM0N)

The teens are surprised by the reaction to their promposal, but are rolling with it.

“People are kind of mean but most of them are really money to me,” Caitlan said.

Louis added: “It’s shocking for it to go viral — I wasn’t expecting that.”

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Alex Jones And The Dark New Media Are On Trial In Texas

by Charlie Warzel

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing