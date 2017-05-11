Sections

This Dog Is A Tad Embarrassed By His Mom's Birthday Celebration For Him And It's So Cute

MAHM STAHP.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Carson, a very good dog. He is a golden retriever that lives with his family in Pennsylvania.

Currently, Carson's hobbies are going on walks and eating sliders at Arby's, one of his humans, Matt Buechele, told BuzzFeed News.

"His best trick is every morning he runs out the front yard to the street and retrieves the newspaper," Buechele said.

Carson lives at home with Buechele's parents, but Buechele and his brother live out of state. So, Buechele's mom sends them frequent updates of their favorite pupper.

"My parents have a really good sense of humor and I think they just like to send us funny updates," he said.

On Thursday, it was Carson's 12th(!) birthday. Of course, Buechele's mom texted the fam to share photos of the celebration. "Here's the birthday dog celebrating his special day!"

Except for Carson looked...less than enthused? Is he rolling his eyes? He is a preteen now after all.

MAHM STOP.

UR EMBARRASSING MEH.

DO NAHT POST THIS ON UR FACEBOOK.

I WANT MAH FRIENDS TO THINK I'M COOL.

Buechele said he loved the photo of his pup, and even posted it on Twitter with the caption: "My mom just sent me a text of our dog celebrating his birthday and he's literally rolling his eyes."

"He has a face with a lot of personality, so every now and then these pics from mom and dad are great, he looks so annoyed by the whole thing," he said.

Buechele said he shared it on Twitter because "everything is awful right now, a good dog pic is pretty funny." We agree. Happy birthday, Carson!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

