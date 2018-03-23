This Woman Just Got $10,000 From United Airlines For Getting Bumped Off A Flight

Share On more Share On more

A woman's annoying travel day turned into basically one of the best days ever when United Airlines gave her a $10,000 travel voucher for bumping her off a flight.

.@united offering $1K in travel credit for an oversold flight. If nobody bites, they will kick off the lowest fare passenger by pulling them out of the boarding line. For a flight that THEY oversold. Unreal.

Allison Preiss, a communications director for the Center for American Progress, was flying Thursday when the airline announced the flight was oversold. They began the call for a volunteer to get off the flight, but no one budged.

Preiss live-tweeted the whole saga, saying the airline said it would kick off the "lowest fare passenger" if no one volunteered.

She was traveling from Washington, DC, to Austin.