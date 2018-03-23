This Woman Just Got $10,000 From United Airlines For Getting Bumped Off A Flight

A woman's annoying travel day turned into basically one of the best days ever when United Airlines gave her a $10,000 travel voucher for bumping her off a flight.
Allison Preiss, a communications director for the Center for American Progress, was flying Thursday when the airline announced the flight was oversold. They began the call for a volunteer to get off the flight, but no one budged.
Preiss live-tweeted the whole saga, saying the airline said it would kick off the "lowest fare passenger" if no one volunteered.
She was traveling from Washington, DC, to Austin.
Unfortunately for Preiss, she soon found out she was the lowest-fare passenger, and she was pulled out of the boarding line. She was frustrated.
She also claimed United wanted her to sign something saying, "I volunteered my seat on this plane when I was involuntarily denied boarding," she tweeted.
"On the upside, I wasn’t physically dragged off the plane and my dog wasn’t killed on board, so I’ve got that going for me...which is nice," she tweeted, referencing recent United scandals.
However, her horrible travel day turned amazing when, instead of giving her cash, United gave her a travel voucher for the insane amount of TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS.
People were pretty jealous, tbh.
I will also give up my seat!
Pick me, pick me!
A spokesperson for United confirmed the incident and voucher to BuzzFeed News, but gave no details about how often they give out vouchers this big.
Preiss did not immediately return a request for comment.
