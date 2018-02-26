 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Gun-Toting Guy Said He Would Protect Kids At School "For Free" And Now It's A Huge Meme

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Friday, a Twitter user who goes by "Proud American Soldier" joined in the debate about armed guards at schools. He declared he was armed, ready, and able to defend schools. "I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE," he said.

"I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a retired veteran, 29 years of service, Infantry Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Ranger with combat experience. I have a conceal carry, Primary and Alternate side arms, an AR-15, and all necessary tactical gear," the user, @CarlosCruz2016, wrote.

Advertisement

The tweet only got retweeted 10 times. However, on Monday, it was picked up by viral Twitter user @KrangTNelson, who trolled the user and his statement.

hey check out this totally normal person u would definitely want hanging out with ur children
KT NELSON @KrangTNelson

hey check out this totally normal person u would definitely want hanging out with ur children

Reply Retweet Favorite

Suddenly, a meme was born, and it spread like wildfire. Now, everyone has their own take on the "PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE."

PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Sergea… https://t.co/edaKWxNMcn
Dylan Sawyer 🌹 @maybeweshouldnt

PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Sergea… https://t.co/edaKWxNMcn

Reply Retweet Favorite

They had many, many ideas as to who or what may ALSO pledge to work for free...

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/OEwaMpcG11
Al @alsarcastic

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/OEwaMpcG11

Reply Retweet Favorite

To protect the children!

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/m6R6YC7mKP
Sizzler ♨️ @hotcup4813297tk

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/m6R6YC7mKP

Reply Retweet Favorite
I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/KtqB1DazlS
Josh Wright 🌹🌹🌹🌹 (pats pending) @sipologyblog

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/KtqB1DazlS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

It got so wild.

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/SJUHjT8It9
Irrelevant Tweeter @HailToTheChef

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/SJUHjT8It9

Reply Retweet Favorite
I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/PZIHnhcQBN
Liberals will always prefer fascism to socialism @democracyexpert

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/PZIHnhcQBN

Reply Retweet Favorite
I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/UOmBcpcmnC
Blanco Niño @Max_D_tho

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/UOmBcpcmnC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not Michelle!

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/Et0qqJDEHn
nicoblue 💙 @777nicoblue

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/Et0qqJDEHn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some got a little more ~political~ in their trolling.

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/wVUOiCWw5c
Posting because I need help @brad282

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Serg… https://t.co/wVUOiCWw5c

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some came up with their own, creative résumés.

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any schoolin' house to help secure the children. I am a veteran, 59 years of service,… https://t.co/VUNd3MKogY
Dissident Peasant @JeffHisDudeness

I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any schoolin' house to help secure the children. I am a veteran, 59 years of service,… https://t.co/VUNd3MKogY

Reply Retweet Favorite
I pledge to work for free to secure your children. I am veteran Saiyan prince, I played a part in securing the drag… https://t.co/ptZxLA6dPQ
Ashanti-Mutinta @0x424c41434b

I pledge to work for free to secure your children. I am veteran Saiyan prince, I played a part in securing the drag… https://t.co/ptZxLA6dPQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted the Twitter user and will update if he has a comment — or if he's really the one trolling us all. He continues to tweet, even making FOR FREE a hashtag.

Twitter

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement