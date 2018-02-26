On Friday, a Twitter user who goes by "Proud American Soldier" joined in the debate about armed guards at schools. He declared he was armed, ready, and able to defend schools. "I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE," he said.
"I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children. I am a retired veteran, 29 years of service, Infantry Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Ranger with combat experience. I have a conceal carry, Primary and Alternate side arms, an AR-15, and all necessary tactical gear," the user, @CarlosCruz2016, wrote.
The tweet only got retweeted 10 times. However, on Monday, it was picked up by viral Twitter user @KrangTNelson, who trolled the user and his statement.
Suddenly, a meme was born, and it spread like wildfire. Now, everyone has their own take on the "PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE."
They had many, many ideas as to who or what may ALSO pledge to work for free...
To protect the children!
It got so wild.
Not Michelle!
Some got a little more ~political~ in their trolling.
And some came up with their own, creative résumés.
BuzzFeed News has contacted the Twitter user and will update if he has a comment — or if he's really the one trolling us all. He continues to tweet, even making FOR FREE a hashtag.
