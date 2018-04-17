Target has caused pandemonium again by releasing another limited-time collection with a hot designer. This time, the store teamed up with Hunter boots for a collaboration collection that launched this weekend.
In a press release, Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said Hunter and Target wanted to "air Hunter’s great heritage and iconic style with Target’s 'Expect More. Pay Less' design capabilities."
"Hunter and Target worked hand-in-hand to create a colorful assortment of all-weather wear for the entire family — one that will protect them from the elements no matter where they are or what they’re doing, all for a fantastic price," he said.
The collaboration between the most Instagrammable wellies around and every mom's favorite store had many running to the shelves on Saturday to grab the collection. The line includes more than 300 items, including jackets and bags, in addition to the brand's iconic boots.
Many people were able to grab a pair...
Or two...
Or...OMG?
Those who snagged the collection gleefully posted online. "I had no idea this line was launching until I casually walked into #target today with the goal of only buying Advil."
"Picked up my #hunterxtarget rain boots just in time for this morning’s #aprilshowers."
Retail bliss!
However, not everyone was so lucky. Hunter fans were super bummed when the line sold out quickly at many stores, and since it is limited-time, they were SOL.
Some shared photos of empty shelves.
They aired their grievances online.
NOOO.
They said it wasn't fair people were able to buy so many, leaving none for other customers.
"@Target please please please fix this for the next collab. Now items are selling for 4x the price on the Internet."
Others said they were disappointed in the quality of the brand's cheaper version of the boots.
The Target version of the boots has a curved back, unlike the brand's original boot, and some weren't loving it.
Others complained about the quality of other items.
"Need to add that for such a big collaboration, the quality was definitely NOT THERE. The boots I did manage to get had glue and fabric was stained. Pictures don’t lie. #hunterxtarget #TargetFail."
A Target spokesperson said anyone with quality concerns should return their products for a full refund.
"Millions of guests have shopped Target’s latest collaboration. A few have reached out with concerns regarding product quality. We apologize for any disappointment," the spokesperson said. "It’s important to us that our guests feel confident that they can get quality products for a great price at Target. Any guest who has concerns about the product they purchased from Target is encouraged to return it for a full refund."
One of the biggest complaints about the launch is that the tall women's rain boots, one of the most iconic Hunter products, have been delayed indefinitely.
Target announced the delay on Friday, saying it would "share more information when we can."
Target spokesperson Joshua Thomas told BuzzFeed News the company understands the disappointment, and wanted to communicate the delay "proactively."
“We knew guests would be disappointed; we wanted them to be at least be aware," he said.
Still, many people were annoyed.
Even the (poor) cashiers.
It reminded some of other infamous launches.
Despite some negative reviews, Thomas said the launch has for the most part been "overwhelmingly positive."
