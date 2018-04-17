In a press release, Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said Hunter and Target wanted to "air Hunter’s great heritage and iconic style with Target’s 'Expect More. Pay Less' design capabilities."

"Hunter and Target worked hand-in-hand to create a colorful assortment of all-weather wear for the entire family — one that will protect them from the elements no matter where they are or what they’re doing, all for a fantastic price," he said.