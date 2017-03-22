These Two Bros Went On A "Homiemoon" And Hilariously Spoofed That "Follow Me" Couple

“My friend/coworker lived in Thailand for several years and raved about how amazing everything were there,” Meneses said. “He recently moved back and I had to go visit him and see for myself.”

When discussing the trip, Podrid kept joking that it was their “straight life partner honeymoon.” Meneses said he decided to come up with an official name for their trip.

“I was just trying to find a play on words with honeymoon,” he said. “Homiemoon was the one that sounded the best. I’m sure I am not the first person to think of it, but I did arrive at it independently.”