YSL Is Now Selling Stiletto Roller Skates And Everyone Is Like Why

"Does saint laurent want to send ppl to the hospital or to the damn grave."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Do you ever feel like roller skating to work, but want to maintain your high-fashion look? Well now you can with Saint Laurent's just introduced roller skate stilettos.

For the busy woman just trying to have it all. https://t.co/X2aHGrbX2f
Amy Odell @amyodell

For the busy woman just trying to have it all. https://t.co/X2aHGrbX2f

Reply Retweet Favorite

The high-class heelies, called the Anja 100 Patch Pop Pump Roller stilettos, are part of the designer's fall/winter collection and retail for a cool $2,368, Marie Claire reported.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marjorie_harvey

They are only sold in stores, but some lucky celebs, like Steve Harvey's wife Marjorie, have already snagged them.

When photos of the shoes began circulating on social media, some people thought they were total goals.

Gotta love these #YSL #rollerpumps 💖✨💖 #yvessaintlaurent #skates #pumps #designer #fashion #style #pretty #glam #s…… https://t.co/HpP9ixjBZc
Jvalentyn @WearToStare

Gotta love these #YSL #rollerpumps 💖✨💖 #yvessaintlaurent #skates #pumps #designer #fashion #style #pretty #glam #s…… https://t.co/HpP9ixjBZc

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others were like, um, what?

Um, this does not look safe 🤔 https://t.co/JigbsfYihF
Lucinda Kingham @LucindaKingham

Um, this does not look safe 🤔 https://t.co/JigbsfYihF

Reply Retweet Favorite

They questioned who actually would buy, and skate, in these, or who actually COULD.

These are shoes for people who never need to walk anywhere https://t.co/iW4ABRDjXP
Mikki Kendall @Karnythia

These are shoes for people who never need to walk anywhere https://t.co/iW4ABRDjXP

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is my worst nightmare and it has come to life," said one person.

This is my worst nightmare and it has come to life https://t.co/4gDEhOoN71
Angelz @Marciwhatsgood

This is my worst nightmare and it has come to life https://t.co/4gDEhOoN71

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others joked the shoes were perfect for fall...ing on your face.

Hahaaaaa.... stiletto roller skates.... for FAAAALLLL... get it? For FALL https://t.co/zQ2khtQ4Wy
karen from finance @lilasianthiccie

Hahaaaaa.... stiletto roller skates.... for FAAAALLLL... get it? For FALL https://t.co/zQ2khtQ4Wy

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Does saint laurent want to send ppl to the hospital or to the damn grave," said another person.

how does one roller skate with STILETTO rollerskates,,, does saint laurent want to send ppl to the hospital or to the damn grave
grace @pradivision

how does one roller skate with STILETTO rollerskates,,, does saint laurent want to send ppl to the hospital or to the damn grave

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people though, were like, yes.

Good morning could do with some #ysl roller skates, how do you think they'd go down at the skatepark? #summerholidays #lifeasNathanPhoto
NathanPhoto @NathanPhotoMcr

Good morning could do with some #ysl roller skates, how do you think they'd go down at the skatepark? #summerholidays #lifeasNathanPhoto

Reply Retweet Favorite

These could be an asset for so many people!

@Karnythia these would actually work for the hoe on the go. Trick on the other side of town &amp; can't get a cab....go go roller skates!
ScarTit OlWhore'a @Bat_MaaM

@Karnythia these would actually work for the hoe on the go. Trick on the other side of town &amp; can't get a cab....go go roller skates!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Stiletto skates are perfect for your next black tie roller disco."

Stiletto skates are perfect for your next black tie roller disco
Bob Smith Sr. @BobbySmitty3

Stiletto skates are perfect for your next black tie roller disco

Reply Retweet Favorite

The skates actually are not YSL's first foray in rolling fashion. They also have stiletto-heelie boots.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @iamthecountess

And normal heelies, for girls and guys!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @djenvy

  1. So, would you buy these?

YSL Is Now Selling Stiletto Roller Skates And Everyone Is Like Why

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, would you buy these?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

