YSL Is Now Selling Stiletto Roller Skates And Everyone Is Like Why

Do you ever feel like roller skating to work, but want to maintain your high-fashion look? Well now you can with Saint Laurent's just introduced roller skate stilettos.
The high-class heelies, called the Anja 100 Patch Pop Pump Roller stilettos, are part of the designer's fall/winter collection and retail for a cool $2,368, Marie Claire reported.
When photos of the shoes began circulating on social media, some people thought they were total goals.
But others were like, um, what?
They questioned who actually would buy, and skate, in these, or who actually COULD.
"This is my worst nightmare and it has come to life," said one person.
Others joked the shoes were perfect for fall...ing on your face.
"Does saint laurent want to send ppl to the hospital or to the damn grave," said another person.
Other people though, were like, yes.
These could be an asset for so many people!
"Stiletto skates are perfect for your next black tie roller disco."
The skates actually are not YSL's first foray in rolling fashion. They also have stiletto-heelie boots.
And normal heelies, for girls and guys!
-
So, would you buy these?
