Parents Are Discovering Venmo And Now No One Is Safe From Their Shenanigans

"He just requested $50 for '2001 tee ball registration fee.'"

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Attention, everyone. An epidemic is sweeping across the nation. Parents are discovering Venmo, and the trolling and scolding is growing wildly out of hand.

my dad told me to make a venmo just for this 😂
𖤐 @urheavenlysin

my dad told me to make a venmo just for this 😂

Unsuspecting kids are being caught by parents making some ~scandalous~ transactions, and it's not that pretty.

Diplo @ryanpineda

My mom discovered venmo for my bills..... but, she also has been made aware of every illegal transaction I've had in the past year.

What, mom, its just a purchase of an artisan butt plug!

Trisha @BigFishTrish

my mom just checked my venmo transaction history and didn't approve of my purchase of "artisan butt plugs"

Stop buying drugs with Venmo!

torrie kim @toratheexplorah

little does my dad know that all i use venmo for is food:/

Some parents got the app, and were a little confused.

Kirstyn @Kirstyn_Latham

Dad doesn't like technology ... he meant venmo

Like poor Gina's mom, who thought she was just constantly begging for money using the app.

Gina Fuchs @ginaAfuchs

TFW ur mom gets venmo but she doesn't understand it AND you're her only friend

Gina told BuzzFeed News she is her mom's only Venmo friend, and she hasn't really gotten the hang of it yet.

"She keeps checking in to ask if I need money because she thinks I'm just on it borrowing money from friends," she said.

Other moms were sending money, but did NOT want to send the wrong impression.

taylor allen @tallen43

My mom learning venmo and emojis and doesn't wanna give false impressions

But mostly, parents are using the app to troll, and it's honestly devastating. Like this dad, who "requested $50 for '2001 tee ball registration fee.'"

Adam Jacob @Adamjacobbbb

My dad was just introduced to Venmo and it's the worst thing ever. He just requested $50 for "2001 tee ball registration fee"

Or this one, who wants $4,000 for being "annoying."

emily arvin @emc___hammer

letting my dad get a venmo was one of the worst decisions i've made

I guess it's time for kids to pay up?

Jordy Strong @jordan_strong14

My dad got a venmo..

This is just wrong.

Logan Seitz @seeTheSeitz

Tell my dad to get venmo and this is what happens

Other moms are realizing they now have a foolproof way of getting all those "loans" back.

bastards @ChipsandDip00

When your mom learns how to use venmo and you can no longer say I'll give you the money next weekend when I'm home.… https://t.co/Mnpko7r5pH

"Get a summer job, please!"

👽 @casholic

My mom politely dragging me on venmo of all places

Mom now knows where her funds are REALLY going.

Madeline Flaherty @mad_flaherty

when your mom finally gets venmo and is the best😂💘

And she is here and ready to drag.

Meeesh @MichelleChardd

When your mom roasts you via venmo -__-

It's really messed up, honestly.

Brooke @_broookemarie

Whoever showed my mom venmo: there's a special place in hell for you, thanks.

The victim in the above tweet, Brooke, told BuzzFeed News she was planning on giving her mom the cash for a plane ticket when she got the cash, but then THIS happened.

"Unexpectedly, I get this notification and realize I'm officially unsafe on Venmo," she said.

However, some moms are using their new powers for good.

Maddie Harris @mh20maji20

I think my mom getting a Venmo was the best thing that could've happened for me lmao

This is just way too pure.

tay @teenagetay

just taught my mom how to use venmo

Taylor, the kid behind this tweet, said her mom sent her this after she learned to use the app.

"Parents with technology are so wholesome," she told BuzzFeed News.

Hey teens, just think of it as a new way mom can take care of you! And no, this mom didn't mean that kind of stoned...

Erin @erinn_ward

My mom getting venmo is the best thing to ever happen to me

This tweeter, Erin, said her mom was actually referring to KIDNEY stones.

"I had a kidney stone and my mom swore it was from eating junk too much, so she sent me money to get healthy food but I don't think she realized what it sounded like," she told BuzzFeed News.

Happy spending, parents!

jean @jeanametcalf

well, my dad now has a venmo ...

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

