This Teen Trolled A Student Athlete On Tinder And People Are Dying Laughing

The meme is real, y'all.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Brooke Beissel is an 18-year-old freshman at North Dakota State University. She recently downloaded Tinder, but isn't taking it too seriously.

She told BuzzFeed News she downloaded the dating app about two months ago at the urging of a friend.

"I started using it not for the purpose of finding my soulmate, but instead to basically just joke around with people and to be funny," she said.

Recently, she was scrolling through Tinder when she noticed a guy in her area who described himself as a "student athlete." She couldn't resist joking with him because of the whole student athlete meme.

"I got the idea to say what I said from Twitter actually, from seeing all the tweets and memes about student athletes that are currently going around," she said.

So she tried out the meme on a ~real~ student athlete. And he seemed to dig it!

Brooke said she talked with him a bit more before unmatching with him, but he didn't get the joke.

"I was thrown off that he gave me such a normal response to what I said that I had to ask him if he's seen any of the student athlete tweets, which he told me he hadn't seen them," she said.

Brooke decided to tweet out her joke since it had been so big on Twitter. People reallllly loved it.

They said it made their day.

"Student athlete on the grind."

In conclusion, bro got memed.

Brooke said that it's exciting that her tweet, which had almost 30,000 retweets on Wednesday, went viral.

"It's also been really funny to pretend that I'm an actual celebrity when I'm with my friends, like we just joke around that I need a bodyguard and that paparazzi are following me," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

