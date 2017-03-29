This Teen Trolled A Student Athlete On Tinder And People Are Dying Laughing

Share On more Share On more

Brooke Beissel is an 18-year-old freshman at North Dakota State University. She recently downloaded Tinder, but isn't taking it too seriously.

She told BuzzFeed News she downloaded the dating app about two months ago at the urging of a friend.

"I started using it not for the purpose of finding my soulmate, but instead to basically just joke around with people and to be funny," she said.