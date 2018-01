An Instagrammer Complained About The Caviar Served At Trump’s Resort And People Are Furious

Share On more Share On more

The bash at the president's Florida resort instead featured his son Eric, among other Trump backers, with tickets to the Saturday event costing a minimum of $100,000 per couple.

Donors and friends of President Trump gathered at Mar-a-Lago this weekend for a fundraiser to celebrate his first year in office. The president was supposed to attend, but the government shutdown kept him in Washington.

Many who attended the party at Trump's Florida resort posted photos of themselves enjoying the weekend.

"I hate to do this, but this is a total #disgrace , #shame on #maralago , you can’t serve caviar with plastic spoons! Please offer your caviar with mother of pearl spoons and dishes! Wait until you see the accompaniments...#horriblepresentation," they wrote.

@Vacayinbae, a Florida resident who declined to share their name with BuzzFeed News, wrote on Instagram they were disgusted.

However, one person was NOT so happy. Instagram user @vacayinbae was dining at a Mar-a-Lago restaurant over the weekend when they were served THIS.

They then shared another photo of the subpar "accompaniments" paired with the appetizer. @Vacayinbae told BuzzFeed News they were not at the Trump event, but were dining at the resort's restaurant on the same night.

@Vacayinbae said they were "legitimately upset" that they were served caviar with plastic spoons.

"I don't like to eat caviar with plastic. It shouldn't be served that way, I wasn't tasting gelato flavors," they said via Instagram message.

However, they said Mar-a-Lago is a "beautiful place with beautiful people."

"The food was amazing, just the caviar presentation wasn't what I expected," they said.