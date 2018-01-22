An Instagrammer Complained About The Caviar Served At Trump’s Resort And People Are Furious

Donors and friends of President Trump gathered at Mar-a-Lago this weekend for a fundraiser to celebrate his first year in office. The president was supposed to attend, but the government shutdown kept him in Washington.
Many who attended the party at Trump's Florida resort posted photos of themselves enjoying the weekend.
However, one person was NOT so happy. Instagram user @vacayinbae was dining at a Mar-a-Lago restaurant over the weekend when they were served THIS.
They then shared another photo of the subpar "accompaniments" paired with the appetizer. @Vacayinbae told BuzzFeed News they were not at the Trump event, but were dining at the resort's restaurant on the same night.
@Vacayinbae said they were "legitimately upset" that they were served caviar with plastic spoons.
"I don't like to eat caviar with plastic. It shouldn't be served that way, I wasn't tasting gelato flavors," they said via Instagram message.
However, they said Mar-a-Lago is a "beautiful place with beautiful people."
"The food was amazing, just the caviar presentation wasn't what I expected," they said.
Unfortunately for @vacayinbae, their Instagram, which was only followed by about 100 people at the time, was swiftly picked up on Twitter and falsely connected to the Trump event. People slammed it as out of touch.
They used it to vent their frustrations about Trump supporters in general.
And of course, they linked it to the government shutdown.
"A nation in turmoil."
"Elites traumatized."
@VacayinBae said they "feel bad" their photo went viral, and hope they can return to the resort.
"I will go back if I don't get blacklisted from all of this," they said. "I didn't intend this to become such a 'shit show,' I was really surprised is all."
A spokesperson for Mar-a-Lago did not return a BuzzFeed News request for comment on the caviar catastrophe.
