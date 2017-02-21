These Sons Took Out A Newspaper Ad To Thank The Packers For A Lifetime Of Memories With Their Dad

Those Packers highlights now double as some of our happiest family memories:

Thank you Don Majkowski, for reviving the Packer majik around our household and reenergizing our dad. We can still vividly recall the big turnaround — that 14-13 win against the Bears in 1989 when instant replay gave us our first Bears win in five years.

Thank you Kittrick Taylor, for catching that first Brett Favre missile and winning the game, sparking the career of the quarterback who would become my dad’s hero.

Thank you Brett Favre, for giving dad the single happiest moment of his life: 1997 Super Bowl, 54-yard pass to Andre Rison, touchdown. Our dad vaulted from his chair, fell to his knees, screamed to the heavens. In an instant, 30 years of belief were paid back in full.

Thank you Sterling Sharpe, for that wild card win against the Lions in 1994, the 40-yard touchdown pass that would forever be known around our house as “the catch.”

Thank you Antonio Freeman, for hauling in that immaculate deflection. Our dad never stopped talking about it.

Thank you Randall Cobb, for that fourth-and-8 touchdown pass a couple years ago against the Bears. We won the game, won the division, made the playoffs. Dad was a fan of yours from day one in training camp, and after that game, he never stopped raving.

Thank you Richard Rodgers, for that hail mary in Detroit. He watched it 100 times.

Thank you Aaron Rodgers, for this year’s miracle of a season — and that humdinger of a win in Dallas. We didn’t know this was going to be our dad’s last Packers season, but if you had told us his last hurrah would be a swing from 4-6 to the NFC Championship, and that he’d get to see you trounce Goliath in that Dallas matchup, we’d agree it was a fitting end to a six-decade joy ride.