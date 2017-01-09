Get Our News App
People Are Obsessed With This High Schooler Who Made A Fierce Statement With His T-Shirt

“If you have nothing nice to say, just don’t say it at all.”

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. A teenager from Texas is going insanely viral on Twitter after posting a photo of himself rocking a shirt with a simple but powerful AF message.

A teenager from Texas is going insanely viral on Twitter after posting a photo of himself rocking a shirt with a simple but powerful AF message.

View this image ›

Twitter: @lustdad

2. Aaron, a 17-year-old from Houston, told BuzzFeed News he was drawn to buy the shirt because he “had problems in the past with people being homophobic.”

Aaron, a 17-year-old from Houston, told BuzzFeed News he was drawn to buy the shirt because he "had problems in the past with people being homophobic."

View this image ›

Supplied

He originally saw the shirt on Instagram being sold by a store called Green Box Shop, and said it spoke to him.

“I have been a victim of bulling because I am gay and, yes, I have overcome all of those obstacles in my life, and when I saw the shirt I was amazed because of the message the shirt says,” he said.

Aaron said he feels like the shirt’s message is a simple one: “‘Just be quiet,’ as in, ‘If you have nothing nice to say, just don’t say it at all.”

4. Aaron wore the shirt to school, and his friend Sydney snapped a photo of him wearing it and striking a pose. It was fierce AF.

Twitter: @lustdad

Twitter: @lustdad

 

5. Aaron said he decided to share the photos on Twitter to “send out a good message.” They have since been retweeted more than 80,000 times.

6. Many said they thought Aaron’s message was awesome and he was badass for rocking it.

@lustdad

— Just Saiyan (@RightBlackAdam)

7. Others said they could use a message like that in their own lives.

@lustdad I NEED THIS TOP TO SHUT MY SISTER INLAW UP WITH HER HOMIPHOBIC COMMENTS

— Tiara Rose (@BIEBERSMOSTERT)

8. People also shared other shirts they had to speak out against homophobia.

@lustdad @llama_ajol SML 🙌🏽

— kent (@foecoz)

9. Aaron said he is happy his statement has inspired so many people.

“It feels amazing to see everyone ‘ooing and awwing’ at this [shirt] and seeing them interact with the message,” he said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
