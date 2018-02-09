 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Women Love How This 19-Year-Old Stood Up For A Girl She Thought Was Being Creeped On At The Gym

"There’s an unspoken sisterhood that forms when we see a guy being bothersome."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Maddison Westcott is a 19-year-old student who recently moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. She told BuzzFeed News she was at the gym recently when she overheard an interaction that made her pause.

Twitter: @Maddison2036

Maddison was working out with her boyfriend and friend when she overheard a guy, she thought, aggressively hitting on a girl next to her.

She said she had headphones on, but could hear what he was saying through the music.

"To me it sounded like she was getting hit on," she wrote on Twitter. "And from her reaction, which looking back seems like she was just annoyed with him...was unwanted."

Maddison said she has herself experienced unwanted male attention at the gym, so she decided to intervene. She pretended she knew the girl, and walked over to her and asked if she was ready to leave.

But, it turned out the man was actually the girl, named Nicoletta's, boyfriend, and the two were just joking around.

“I turned beet red and I said, 'I'm sorry, I feel so awkward right now,'" she said.

Advertisement

Nicoletta assured Maddison she "appreciated" her looking out for her, and making sure she was OK. In fact, Nicoletta appreciated it so much, she tweeted about it.

Ricky was just acting like he wasn’t my bf at the gym, saying to me “you look nice in those leggings, can I take yo… https://t.co/I13pechJc0
Nicoletta @nictoobomb

Ricky was just acting like he wasn’t my bf at the gym, saying to me “you look nice in those leggings, can I take yo… https://t.co/I13pechJc0

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Ricky was just acting like he wasn’t my bf at the gym, saying to me 'you look nice in those leggings, can I take you out some time?'" she wrote. "This girl (that I don’t know) comes up to me and says 'hey you ready to leave?' I informed her he was my bf. BUT GIRL I APPRECIATE YOU."

Her tweet soon went super viral, and many women thought it was a perfect story of girls looking out for each other.

@nictoobomb females looking out for other females makes my heart happy.
Tayy @TayyMkayy

@nictoobomb females looking out for other females makes my heart happy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other women and girls began to share stories of when they were helped out of an uncomfortable situation by a female stranger who was paying attention.

@nictoobomb i was at work and this old man kept talking to me and i was uncomfortable bc i was trying to do my job… https://t.co/JwoCTZaTJj
anything for salchichas @callateliam

@nictoobomb i was at work and this old man kept talking to me and i was uncomfortable bc i was trying to do my job… https://t.co/JwoCTZaTJj

Reply Retweet Favorite

GIRLS PROTECT GIRLS.

@nictoobomb Was being stalked on a train before, and some random women helped me. Never been so appreciative in my life
• catherine • @itscatherine_A

@nictoobomb Was being stalked on a train before, and some random women helped me. Never been so appreciative in my life

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

"There’s an unspoken sisterhood that forms when we see a guy being bothersome."

@nictoobomb Lol!!! There’s an unspoken sisterhood that forms when we see a guy being bothersome...
Tori Crosby ✨ @IamAntoria

@nictoobomb Lol!!! There’s an unspoken sisterhood that forms when we see a guy being bothersome...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though, as some women shared, other men have helped them out of potentially bad situations, too.

@superthotty @CaylaWraye @isndini @whatupyoitsame @nictoobomb One time at a bar a guy had cornered me and I must ha… https://t.co/TBwMQJ5819
Sarah🥀 @sarahtweetin

@superthotty @CaylaWraye @isndini @whatupyoitsame @nictoobomb One time at a bar a guy had cornered me and I must ha… https://t.co/TBwMQJ5819

Reply Retweet Favorite

They also batted down the men who still didn't get it.

@nictoobomb @shelbyfero It's fun how all the women in the comments are like "That's awesome" and all the dudes are… https://t.co/Hw6JWoLGk8
Sarahfina Peterson @finacide

@nictoobomb @shelbyfero It's fun how all the women in the comments are like "That's awesome" and all the dudes are… https://t.co/Hw6JWoLGk8

Reply Retweet Favorite

All of the stories of women protecting each other had some of the commenters getting emotional.

@nictoobomb oh my god the replies...my poor heart
stormi webster stan @msvxl

@nictoobomb oh my god the replies...my poor heart

Reply Retweet Favorite

A friend soon alerted Maddison to the viral post, and she weighed in on her side of the story. She said she and Nicoletta have talked, and have mutual friends.

This was me and let me tell you why I thought I was OKAY to intervene (a thread): https://t.co/Y8g9R5Xe3R
Maddison Westcott @Maddison2036

This was me and let me tell you why I thought I was OKAY to intervene (a thread): https://t.co/Y8g9R5Xe3R

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said she knows Nicoletta appreciated the gesture, but even if she did not, she would still be proud of what she did.

“I don't want to see anything bad happen to another girl," she said. "I know sexual assault is something that happens quite frequently at places that women go [to] alone."

She said she loves how empowering the thread has become.

“I'm glad other women are out there like this," she said.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Nicoletta as well for comment.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement