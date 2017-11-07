 back to top
People Are Spending $1,000 On A New iPhone X And Then Immediately Shattering It

The agony and the Xtasy.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you haven't heard, Apple just released the iPhone X.

Nick England / Getty Images

The newest iPhone, which starts at $999, has a ton of fancy bells and whistles. It also — like other new models the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus — features an all-glass body, which allows for wireless charging.

Elijah Nouvelage / AFP / Getty Images

However, anyone who owns an iPhone knows there is one important question to ask of any new model: what are the chances I am going to shatter this thing? The answer, according to many tech bloggers and reporters, is high.

Apple claims the pricey smartphone is "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, front and back."

But in a test from CNET, the new iPhone shattered from "pocket height," according to the website.

"The iPhone X can probably handle your everyday wear and tear, but dropping it without a case is out of the question," CNET reported. "We learned it only takes one bad drop to break the glass on this phone."

YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything also drop-tested the iPhoneX, similarly reporting it shattered immediately.

Instagram: @zacksjerryrig

Nelson tested both the new iPhone and the iPhone 8 plus, and concluded, "a case is mandatory" for either device.

It also isn't cheap to fix the glass. Apple charges $550 to fix the back of the phone if you don't have Applecare. Reminder: This is after you already paid $999 for the phone.

With Applecare, CNET reports it will cost $100 the first two times you break your glass back.
Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

With Applecare, CNET reports it will cost $100 the first two times you break your glass back.

Unfortunately, some people are claiming on social media they learned this lesson the hard way.

if anyone is having a bad day, I just shattered my iPhone X if it makes u feel any better
Many reports of shattered iPhone Xs (and hearts) are emerging, like this guy, who says he took this photo before his new phone broke.

Instagram: @tcrza
It was allegedly breaking hearts around the globe.

I wanted the iPhone X until I saw my coworker drop his and it shattered. This man in here crying and I can honestly feel his pain.
The reports were almost too cringe-worthy to bear.

My coworker threw his iPhone X on to his bed, and then it jumped off and shattered. He had it for one day. lol
No. No. No.

I’m not getting the iPhone X. My cousin’s shattered after the FIRST drop. Wtf
Fears were struck into the hearts of many.

My iPhone X is slippery af. I gotta get a case asap before I’m crying next to a shattered phone
This girl said it even disrupted her dreams.

I had a dream my boss asked me to babysit his iPhone X. I dropped it and shattered it then I woke up almost crying
Some people decided it wasn't worth the risk.

My uncle just got the iphone x and already broke it 😭😭 Im good on that
Yikes.

Everyone i know with an iPhone x has broken it, bad market
And others delighted in the schadenfreude.

Yall tripping if you really want that iphone X. Yall gon drop that bih on the bed fuckin screen gon be shattered 😂😂😂😂
That's just mean.

you guys really spent $1000 on the iphone x and have already shattered them???
Sigh.

TODAY: Pictures of shinny new #iPhoneX TOMORROW: Pictures of shattered #iPhoneX
Apple told CNET that the new iPhone is "durable, but not indestructible."

"iPhone X is made from the most durable glass ever in a smartphone with a 50 percent deeper strengthening layer using our dual ion-exchange process, further reinforced by an internal laser welded, steel and copper structure. And the surgical-grade stainless steel band that wraps around and reinforces iPhone X is a special Apple-designed alloy that is both durable and more pure. If anyone is concerned about dropping their iPhone and damaging it, we suggest using one of the many beautiful cases available to protect iPhone," a spokesperson said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

