People Are Spending $1,000 On A New iPhone X And Then Immediately Shattering It

If you haven't heard, Apple just released the iPhone X.
The newest iPhone, which starts at $999, has a ton of fancy bells and whistles. It also — like other new models the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus — features an all-glass body, which allows for wireless charging.
However, anyone who owns an iPhone knows there is one important question to ask of any new model: what are the chances I am going to shatter this thing? The answer, according to many tech bloggers and reporters, is high.
Apple claims the pricey smartphone is "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, front and back."
But in a test from CNET, the new iPhone shattered from "pocket height," according to the website.
"The iPhone X can probably handle your everyday wear and tear, but dropping it without a case is out of the question," CNET reported. "We learned it only takes one bad drop to break the glass on this phone."
YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything also drop-tested the iPhoneX, similarly reporting it shattered immediately.
Nelson tested both the new iPhone and the iPhone 8 plus, and concluded, "a case is mandatory" for either device.
It also isn't cheap to fix the glass. Apple charges $550 to fix the back of the phone if you don't have Applecare. Reminder: This is after you already paid $999 for the phone.
Unfortunately, some people are claiming on social media they learned this lesson the hard way.
Many reports of shattered iPhone Xs (and hearts) are emerging, like this guy, who says he took this photo before his new phone broke.
It was allegedly breaking hearts around the globe.
The reports were almost too cringe-worthy to bear.
No. No. No.
Fears were struck into the hearts of many.
This girl said it even disrupted her dreams.
Some people decided it wasn't worth the risk.
Yikes.
And others delighted in the schadenfreude.
That's just mean.
Sigh.
Apple told CNET that the new iPhone is "durable, but not indestructible."
"iPhone X is made from the most durable glass ever in a smartphone with a 50 percent deeper strengthening layer using our dual ion-exchange process, further reinforced by an internal laser welded, steel and copper structure. And the surgical-grade stainless steel band that wraps around and reinforces iPhone X is a special Apple-designed alloy that is both durable and more pure. If anyone is concerned about dropping their iPhone and damaging it, we suggest using one of the many beautiful cases available to protect iPhone," a spokesperson said.
