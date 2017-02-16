Fox News Anchor Shep Smith Rips Into Trump For "Crazy" Press Conference

Smith said he has never met Acosta, but called him a “good reporter.”

“It’s crazy what we are watching every day,” he said. “He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all…”

Smith then said he is tired of Trump treating the press corps like “fools” for asking questions.

“We have a right to know, we absolutely do,” he said, “and that you call us fake news and put us down like children for asking these questions on behalf of the American people, it is inconsequential.

He added: “The people deserve that answer, at the very least.”