This Woman Has Imagined All Of Trump's People As Reality Stars And Honestly It's Iconic

The Real Housewives of Mar-a-Lago.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Victoria Aveyard is an author with a pretty funny Twitter account. She also is a big Real Housewives fan.

Stephanie Girard

"I follow almost every franchise, especially now when it seems everything in the world is so stressful," she told BuzzFeed News.

As she was reading the news this week, she began to make a funny connection with House Speaker Paul Ryan and the Housewives franchise.

"First with his denial of ever being in a conversation regarding Putin paying Trump, and then his attempt to play it off as a joke once a tape was released," she said. "He instantly reminded me of Porsha, a Real Housewife of Atlanta, who spent a lot of this season covering for and being manipulated by another housewife."

Aveyard began to look through realitytvgifs.com to see if she could find some funny gifs to highlight this connection.

"After that, I realized a lot of the White House circus can be translated into iconic reality moments, so I started threading it together," she said.

She used her findings to create a truly iconic Twitter thread imagining the White House players as reality TV stars. Like Ivanka, for example.

Ivanka
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Ivanka

Or how about Jared?

Jared
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Jared

Melania is just chillin.

Melania
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Melania

While Tiffany gets a Kardashian spin.

Tiffany
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Tiffany

Pence kept it real.

Pence
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Pence

As did Steve Bannon.

Steve Bannon
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Steve Bannon

Comey was ready to spill the tea.

Comey
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Comey

And Kellyanne Conway was apologetic.

Kellyanne Conway
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Kellyanne Conway

And of course, there was the big man himself.

Trump
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Trump

Here he is on his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

Trump when he gets to Saudi Arabia
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Trump when he gets to Saudi Arabia

Or on Twitter!

Trump on Twitter tomorrow at 3am
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Trump on Twitter tomorrow at 3am

And of course, the one that inspired it all, Paul Ryan.

Paul Ryan
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

Paul Ryan

Her thread soon went viral, and people were frankly obsessed.

@VictoriaAveyard This thread is everything!
Alison Weiss @alioop7

@VictoriaAveyard This thread is everything!

Aveyard said she was happy her tweets had made some people laugh in the middle of the political insanity.

"It feels good to laugh, we need to laugh, but it's hard finding moments where we feel like we can anymore. Hopefully this is one of them," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

