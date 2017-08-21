 go to content
People Are Pissed That They May Miss The Solar Eclipse Because Of Fog

"If I miss the opportunity to bask in the magic of the eclipse bc of this wack ass fog I'm gonna lose it."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, a ultra-rare solar eclipse will be visible from several parts of the US. Naturally, people are hyped!

Bill Ingalls / Getty Images

However, some people are freaking out because they woke up eager to see the phenomenon, and were met with fog.

David P Ball @davidpball

Oh huh. Ground zero of #Eclipse2017: total eclipse of the fog in Lincoln City, turning back to find sun.
David P Ball @davidpball

Oh huh. Ground zero of #Eclipse2017: total eclipse of the fog in Lincoln City, turning back to find sun.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People in places like Government Point Oregon, where the total eclipse will begin, were praying for sun, especially those who travelled to the state specifically to see the eclipse.

Phoebe Flanigan @PhoebeFlanigan

Biggest crowds I've seen all weekend - all hoping the fog will burn off here at Government Point.
Phoebe Flanigan @PhoebeFlanigan

Biggest crowds I've seen all weekend - all hoping the fog will burn off here at Government Point.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were optimistic, as fog began to lift.

Janet Doerr @ImaginingHealth

Sunrise on the Oregon Coast. Fog is lifting. Blue skies above. #SolarEclipse2017 #Eclipse #Eclipse2017
Janet Doerr @ImaginingHealth

Sunrise on the Oregon Coast. Fog is lifting. Blue skies above. #SolarEclipse2017 #Eclipse #Eclipse2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

Come OOOONNN.

Nichole @iTEACHiLEARN

We're going to need this fog to burn off #SolarEclipse @MMSmavericks
Nichole @iTEACHiLEARN

We're going to need this fog to burn off #SolarEclipse @MMSmavericks

Reply Retweet Favorite

Will it burn off in time? Please?

MPRunning @MPRunning

The question here on the Oregon coast is not "do you have your eclipse glasses" it is "will the fog lift in time to use them". #EclipseDay
MPRunning @MPRunning

The question here on the Oregon coast is not "do you have your eclipse glasses" it is "will the fog lift in time to use them". #EclipseDay

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were not feeling so lucky.

Ben @BClompus

Got whiteout fog here. May not even see eclipse here!
Ben @BClompus

Got whiteout fog here. May not even see eclipse here!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Take San Francisco, where Karl the Fog was of course being his normal asshole self.

@Rob Fladeboe kron4 @KRON4RFladeboe

#SolarEclipse watchers waiting, hoping for fog to lift here at main library in #Fremont Main Library. 400 glasses s… https://t.co/U8bystp6e8
@Rob Fladeboe kron4 @KRON4RFladeboe

#SolarEclipse watchers waiting, hoping for fog to lift here at main library in #Fremont Main Library. 400 glasses s… https://t.co/U8bystp6e8

Reply Retweet Favorite

UGH WHY.

Karl the Fog ☁️ @KarlTheFog

#SolarEclipse Timeline: 9:01am: Eclipse begins 9:02-11:14: "All I see is darker fog" 11:15: Eclipse ends 11:19: Skies clear 11:20: 🤦🏽‍♀️
Karl the Fog ☁️ @KarlTheFog

#SolarEclipse Timeline: 9:01am: Eclipse begins 9:02-11:14: "All I see is darker fog" 11:15: Eclipse ends 11:19: Skies clear 11:20: 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite

People in the Pacific Northwest also were feeling cheated.

Thomas @WhidbeyTom428

Major fog this morning. No eclipse viewing for me #Whidbeyisland
Thomas @WhidbeyTom428

Major fog this morning. No eclipse viewing for me #Whidbeyisland

Reply Retweet Favorite

All that prep for nothing.

Akkadian Drill Sgt @jhamre01

@Steven_Chappell &gt;prep the boat &gt;buy eclipse viewers &gt;get up at 8am &gt;fucking fog everywhere The PNW strikes again.
Akkadian Drill Sgt @jhamre01

@Steven_Chappell &gt;prep the boat &gt;buy eclipse viewers &gt;get up at 8am &gt;fucking fog everywhere The PNW strikes again.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This really is not fair.

beans @spicybitchbeans

The sun didn't trust the 831 &amp; put brought hella fog/clouds. At least no one will go blind today? Huh but still, I wanted to see the eclipse
beans @spicybitchbeans

The sun didn't trust the 831 &amp; put brought hella fog/clouds. At least no one will go blind today? Huh but still, I wanted to see the eclipse

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were pissed.

mandz @AmandaRoseFelix

Me, trying to watch this eclipse through the fog
mandz @AmandaRoseFelix

Me, trying to watch this eclipse through the fog

Reply Retweet Favorite

W.T.F.

lindz @taguccimane

Is the fog rlly gonna fuck this solar eclipse up for me 😑
lindz @taguccimane

Is the fog rlly gonna fuck this solar eclipse up for me 😑

Reply Retweet Favorite

"If I miss the opportunity to bask in the magic of the eclipse bc of this wack ass fog I'm gonna lose it."

Justin Blanc @JustinBlanc10

If I miss the opportunity to bask in the magic of the eclipse bc of this wack ass fog I'm gonna lose it
Justin Blanc @JustinBlanc10

If I miss the opportunity to bask in the magic of the eclipse bc of this wack ass fog I'm gonna lose it

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people reveled in the misery of others.

RaiderDan™ @RaiderDan510

Stupid neighbor spent $20 on cheap eclipse glasses. Fog isn't clearing up today. Lol..should've checked the forecast first! #SolarEclipse
RaiderDan™ @RaiderDan510

Stupid neighbor spent $20 on cheap eclipse glasses. Fog isn't clearing up today. Lol..should've checked the forecast first! #SolarEclipse

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's hoping Mother Nature is nice to us!

Martin🔆🌑 @MartinSun93

Noooo I hope this fog goes away before the eclipse. I have my cameras all set up, please Mother Nature clear out for the moment later on
Martin🔆🌑 @MartinSun93

Noooo I hope this fog goes away before the eclipse. I have my cameras all set up, please Mother Nature clear out for the moment later on

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

