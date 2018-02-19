Fergie Performed The National Anthem And Oh My God, It Went Terribly Wrong

On Sunday, Fergie performed the national anthem before the NBA All-Star game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Oh my god, it went bad.
Just watch for yourself.
People were stunned and horrified.
Including the NBA players at the game.
Um?
Uhhh.
😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳
Chance!
True all-stars.
A lot of people sympathized.
Others called it "disrespectful."
It even inspired a ~challenge~.
America, 2018.
