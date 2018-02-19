 back to top
Fergie Performed The National Anthem And Oh My God, It Went Terribly Wrong

"Fergie’s NBA All Stars performance was far, far more disrespectful to our nation’s anthem than all of the NFL protests combined."

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
On Sunday, Fergie performed the national anthem before the NBA All-Star game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Oh my god, it went bad.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Just watch for yourself.

People were stunned and horrified.

@Lesdoggg Actual gif of my face watching the #FergieNationalAnthem
Carey Elizabeth @itsmeclawry

Including the NBA players at the game.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem...
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

Um?

Every player at the #NBAAllStarWeekend game while @Fergie was singing our National Anthem
Delainey @clairedelaineyt

Uhhh.

Every player during the National Anthem #Fergie
C. Shaw @Frankie_P32

😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳

The look on the player's faces when #Fergie sings the National Anthem...😂😂😂
Kyle Martin @ndakkyle

Chance!

Just watching all the players’ reactions to Fergie has me dying 💀
Athlete Tweets™ @AthleteTweetsO

True all-stars.

These men being able to keep a straight face during Fergie’s national anthem is what really makes them all stars.
Sam Roberts @notsam

A lot of people sympathized.

Did you watch it? There’s a reason #fergienationalanthem is trending right now, after her performance at the All St… https://t.co/K8KO3vWNn2
Brandi Hitt @ABC7Brandi

Others called it "disrespectful."

Fergie’s NBA All Star’s performance was far, far more disrespectful to our Nation’s Anthem then all of the NFL prot… https://t.co/fVqyqipMVj
Charles Adams @bigangrylaw

It even inspired a ~challenge~.

Sing the national anthem like Fergie challenge. #SingItLikeFergieChallenge
Kevín @KevOnStage

America, 2018.

Fergie didn't sing the National Anthem that America needed. She sang the anthem that America deserved.
Jason Bolaños @JBinAV

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

