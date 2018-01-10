People Are Freaking Out Because They Just Learned Essential Oils Can Hurt Cats

Murray claimed she had used a diffuser with eucalyptus oil next to her bed because she was told it would help with congestion.

"The first couple days I didn't notice any symptoms with Ernie, but on the fourth day, he was lethargic, unstable on his feet and was drooling excessively," she said.

Her husband googled it and read that eucalyptus oil can be fatal to cats. Murray said she rushed Ernie to the vet right away.

"The vet gave him a shot of antibiotics and another shot of vitamins to boost him and instructions to watch him over the weekend," she said. "Ernie hasn't been himself. He is eating and drinking a little, walking a little better, has some diarrhea, but is still not out of the woods."

She added that she had no idea the oils could possibly hurt her pets and didn't see a warning label on the product. Murray didn't return requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.