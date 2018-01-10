People Are Freaking Out Because They Just Learned Essential Oils Can Hurt Cats

Essential oils have been around forever, but the craze has taken on a new fervor over the past couple of years thanks to the rise of multilevel marketing companies.
Now, it seems everywhere you look people are selling oils on Facebook that they claim can do anything from relieving stress to managing weight, to keeping your home clean.
However, people on Facebook have been freaking out this week after a mom's viral post stating that she accidentally "poisoned" her cat by using an essential oil diffuser.
The woman, Sue Murray from Michigan, said her daughter's cat, Ernie, is 16 years old. She said she noticed that after she started using an essential oil diffuser she got on Amazon, her cat began acting like he was ill.
Her post has been shared over 700,000 times, with people both worried about and discounting her claims. So, BuzzFeed News turned to the experts at the American Veterinary Medical Association, who told us, yep, people need to be careful about using oils around their furry friends.
However, many essential oil sellers are now taking to Facebook to proclaim that their products are actually safe to use around pets. A veterinarian named Janet Roark, who is a seller for DoTerra, posted a response video saying Ernie's symptoms could be due to many different things, accusing Murray of using cheap oils.
Neither DoTerra nor Young Living immediately returned questions from BuzzFeed News about their products and animals. However, on its website, Young Living states that you can "absolutely" use its products on your animals.
