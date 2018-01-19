People Are Excited After Delta Announced It Is Cracking Down On Comfort Animals

Delta Airlines announced Friday that it is cracking down on passengers bringing "emotional support" animals on flights, saying the lack of regulation on the animals has led to an 84% increase of animal-related incidents on board.
The airline said in a press release that it is "implementing advance documentation requirements for those animals" due to a "lack of regulation" surrounding comfort animals on board.
The airline said vague requirements for passengers bringing their pet on board have led to the system being misused to the detriment of both passengers without pets and people who legitimately need a support animal.
"The new requirements support Delta’s top priority of ensuring safety for its customers, employees and trained service and support animals, while supporting the rights of customers with legitimate needs, such as disabled veterans, to travel with trained animals," the airline said.
According to Delta, safety has been the biggest issue, with an 84% increase in incidents involving animals on planes since 2016, including dog attacks, urination, defecation, aggression, and biting.
Advertisement
“The rise in serious incidents involving animals in flight leads us to believe that the lack of regulation in both health and training screening for these animals is creating unsafe conditions across US air travel,” John Laughter, the airline's vice president of security, said.
It is fairly easy to register your pet, of any type, as an emotional support animal. A Google search shows multiple results promising "easy steps" to flying with a pet.
Animals that have been spotted on flights include "comfort turkeys, gliding possums known as sugar gliders, snakes, spiders, and more," Delta said. Sometimes these animals go viral, like Daniel the Duck in 2016.
Owners will now have to provide a signed letter saying that their animal can behave and is trained, in addition to the current requirement of a letter from a mental health professional and a shot record for their pet.
Many people on social media seemed pleased.
Advertisement
They said it was about time.
The new requirements become effective in March.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.