People Are Excited After Delta Announced It Is Cracking Down On Comfort Animals

Delta Airlines announced Friday that it is cracking down on passengers bringing "emotional support" animals on flights, saying the lack of regulation on the animals has led to an 84% increase of animal-related incidents on board.

Just finished my root canal and had to check that the emotional support rooster next to my husband on the plane was… https://t.co/5MYKOfpGY7

The airline said in a press release that it is "implementing advance documentation requirements for those animals" due to a "lack of regulation" surrounding comfort animals on board.

The airline said vague requirements for passengers bringing their pet on board have led to the system being misused to the detriment of both passengers without pets and people who legitimately need a support animal.



"The new requirements support Delta’s top priority of ensuring safety for its customers, employees and trained service and support animals, while supporting the rights of customers with legitimate needs, such as disabled veterans, to travel with trained animals," the airline said.

