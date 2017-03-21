Get Our App!
This Daring Doggo Crashed A Cross-Country Ski Race…
6 Incredibly Brave Women Who Fought Nazis And Won
Ridiculous Reasons To Ban More Countries In The… video
An Experiment That Blinded Three Women Unearths The…
We Want You To Sketch Your Pubes
25 Sales On Workout Gear That Will Actually…
Garlic Parm Chicken Fries
This Teen’s Adorable Promposal Is Making Everyone…
We Tried Starbucks’ New Avocado Spread Thing And It…

This Teen’s Adorable Promposal Is Making Everyone Smile

“My main goal is to make her prom as special as possible.”

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. A high schooler in Kansas has won the hearts of thousands for his ~cheesy~ promposal to his prom date.

Shaedon Wedel

Shaedon Wedel

 

2. Shaedon Wedel is an 18-year-old student in Newton, Kansas.

Shaedon has been friends with his date, Carlie, for many years because he is best friends with her brother, Carlie’s mom, Angie Wittman, told BuzzFeed News.

Carlie, who has Down syndrome, was dying to go to the dance because her brother, Carson, and his girlfriend were going, her mom said.

However, she said she told her daughter she could only go if she was asked, since she is a freshman.

“She was sad about it because Carson was going and she wasn’t,” she said.

3. Little did Carlie know, Shaedon had been talking for a while about taking Carlie to prom with Carson and his date. After getting permission from her parents, he came up with a promposal themed around her favorite snack: Doritos.

Little did Carlie know, Shaedon had been talking for a while about taking Carlie to prom with Carson and his date. After getting permission from her parents, he came up with a promposal themed around her favorite snack: Doritos.

View this image ›

Shaedon Wadel

“In order to make her prom as special as possible, I decided to go all out from the beginning,” he told BuzzFeed News. “I made the shirt myself and made the saying myself as well. I decided on the Doritos theme because I have known her for seven years and there has not been a day that I have not seen her eat Doritos. She absolutely loves them.”

Carlie’s mom agreed that the Doritos theme was the right choice.

“Doritos are her favorite snack… She could eat them for meals,” she said.

Safe to say, Carlie was pumped.

Safe to say, Carlie was pumped.

View this image ›

Shaedon Wadel

“It took her a minute, she was so surprised,” Carlie’s mom said.

6. Shaedon shared the moment on Twitter, writing, “Can’t wait for prom with this sweet gal.” People fell in love with his promposal and story.

Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal 🎈😁

— Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel)

7. Everyone thought it was just the best thing they’d ever seen.

@shardonwedel THIS IS SO CUTE!!!! YOU WIN

— faith (@oxytosins)

8. “My heart.”

@shardonwedel MY HEART OMFG THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER

— Eylin 💓 (@EylinsFandoms)

9. “Best promposal ever.”

@shardonwedel best promposal ever

— nicole (@lmjaddict)

Carlie’s mom said she is SO excited for the dance and wants a dress that makes her look like Cinderella.

“She sees that as being the perfect night,” she said.

Shaedon said his main goal is “to make her prom as special as possible.”

“She says she wants to be a princess like Cinderella,” he said, “and it would mean everything to make her feel that way.”

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Paparazzi Are Flocking To Cover Trump's Dramatic Presidency

by Claudia Rosenbaum

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing