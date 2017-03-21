This Teen’s Adorable Promposal Is Making Everyone Smile

2. Shaedon Wedel is an 18-year-old student in Newton, Kansas.

Shaedon has been friends with his date, Carlie, for many years because he is best friends with her brother, Carlie’s mom, Angie Wittman, told BuzzFeed News.

Carlie, who has Down syndrome, was dying to go to the dance because her brother, Carson, and his girlfriend were going, her mom said.

However, she said she told her daughter she could only go if she was asked, since she is a freshman.

“She was sad about it because Carson was going and she wasn’t,” she said.