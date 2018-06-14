After This Guy Got Laid Off, His Dog Walker Did Something Small That Had A Big Impact

“It just seemed like a nice thing to do."

Ehren told BuzzFeed News that they adopted their pup about four years ago.

Ehren said that Calli LOVES her time out with the other dogs during the day because she is very social and likes to play. “Calli definitely gets more excited to see Jon than she does to see Mallika and I," he said.

Ehren said he was incredibly touched by Miller's response. "A lot of times people ask, 'What can I do to help?'" he said. "And Jon proactively said, 'I can do this.'" Miller said the decision was a no-brainer. “It just seemed like a nice thing to do," he told BuzzFeed News.

People have even been sending Miller donations on Venmo, which he has been donating to Family Dog Rescue, where Ehren and Mathai rescued Calli. He told BuzzFeed News that he is matching up to $500 in donations to the rescue through the end of June. “This has all been a great experience, it's been really cool," he said.

