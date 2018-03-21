Here's A Possible Timeline Of The Alleged Love Affair Between Aubrey O'Day And Donald Trump Jr. Based On Her Social Media

Lucky for us, O'Day posted on social media a lot, and we have the receipts.

The rumors began to swirl after Trump's wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce last week.

Advertisement

Since I'm a journalist*, I did a deep dive through O'Day's ~showstoppin'~ social media accounts to see what evidence I could find of this alleged ~damaged~ relationship. Here, in order, is everything I found from that time. View this photo on Instagram @AubreyODay / Instagram / Via instagram.com

*Yes, I DO get paid for this!!!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, O'Day posted an Instagram picture amid all the rumors, which some saw as a diss to the first family. "I’m only interested in the things money can’t buy," she wrote. View this photo on Instagram @aubreyoday / Instagram

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com. Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A. Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!