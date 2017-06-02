Sections

This Daughter Shared A Truly Awesome Video Of Her Dad Tearing The Dance Floor Up At His Reunion

"The minute we hit that dance floor it was like we went back in time."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Skylar Kearney is a fashion designer in NYC and the oldest of her dad, Gregg's, four kids. She told BuzzFeed News her dad has always been a maniac on the dance floor.

Skylar Kearney

"We have been watching him dance around the house since we were kids," Skylar said of herself and her siblings.

Her dad told BuzzFeed News that he definitely considers himself a ~lord of the dance.~

"Dancing has always been a passion of mine," he said.

Recently, Gregg attended his 30th high school reunion back in Baltimore. He said he hadn't been to a reunion since he graduated, so he figured he should go to this one.

Skylar Kearney

At the reunion, Gregg said he was happy to catch up with many old friends.

"I honestly hadn't seen those guys in 30 years," he said.

After a day of events, the party concluded in a banquet at a hotel. Gregg said he saw the dance floor empty, and knew what he had to do. Bust a move, obviously!

So my dad goes to his 30th high school reunion and him & his boys decide to relive the good ole days. 😂
Skylar Marshai @SkylarMarshai

So my dad goes to his 30th high school reunion and him & his boys decide to relive the good ole days. 😂

(Luckily for us, Skylar's stepmom caught the whole thing on film).

He kicked it off with some breakdancing, because obvi.

Skylar Kearney

Soon, his buddies joined in!

Skylar Kearney

Dance partyyyy!!

Skylar Kearney

Gregg said dancing with his friends brought back great memories.

"The minute we hit that dance floor it was like we went back in time," he said.

When Skylar's stepmom sent her the video, she said she wasn't surprised at all to see her dad's moves. She decided to share it on Twitter, because she thought it was great.

@SkylarMarshai Best thing I've seen on Twitter all day!
Kim Love @kimmaytube

@SkylarMarshai Best thing I've seen on Twitter all day!

"My wife was the instigator bc she thinks I'm her one-way ticket to the Ellen show," Gregg joked.

People totally fell in love with the dads' dancing and her tweet has since been retweeted more than 8,000 times.

@SkylarMarshai Tell your dad and his friends that they killed it!
puertoblack @PuertoBlack3000

@SkylarMarshai Tell your dad and his friends that they killed it!

They couldn't stop smiling.

@SkylarMarshai Definitely brought a smile to my face. I hope your dad and his boys know they're famous now! 🔥🔥🔥
Nickels @Ivy_Tarte

@SkylarMarshai Definitely brought a smile to my face. I hope your dad and his boys know they're famous now! 🔥🔥🔥

And others just couldn't handle it.

@SkylarMarshai @AndreaAKAJackie I am *dead*. So glad nobody broke anything. That head spin took me to the ledge.
SoujournerDaTruth @Bukalove04

@SkylarMarshai @AndreaAKAJackie I am *dead*. So glad nobody broke anything. That head spin took me to the ledge.

"Omg, this just made my day and it's only 6:40 a.m."

@SkylarMarshai @DwayneDavidPaul Omg, this just made my day and it's only 6:40 am. 😂
Neverly @neverly606

@SkylarMarshai @DwayneDavidPaul Omg, this just made my day and it's only 6:40 am. 😂

"Your dad and his boys are awesome, best thing I've seen in a long time!"

@SkylarMarshai your dad and his boys are awesome, best thing I've seen in a long time! #CrazyGood
Sally @bizzygirl1

@SkylarMarshai your dad and his boys are awesome, best thing I've seen in a long time! #CrazyGood

Both Skylar and her dad said it was incredibly nice that so many people loved the video.

Skylar Kearney

Gregg said they assumed there may be some trolls, but he hasn't seen any negative comments.

"It really made me feel good that this moment of time is making people happy," he said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

