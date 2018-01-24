 back to top
Police Dragged A Driver Publicly For Being Too Concentrated On Emojis To Drive

🚙 📱 👈🏼 😂 🚓 🛑 ✋🏼 ⁉️ 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🗒 🖊 = 6️⃣ & 💷 😔

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A unnamed driver in the UK got dragged by police on social media after they admitted they were using their phone to send a "😂" to their girlfriend while driving.

Roads Policing Unit @MerPolTraffic

Driver stopped on St Helens Linkway whilst using a mobile phone and failing to wear a seatbelt. Driver provided a v… https://t.co/WUIbgzjFqi

The Merseyside Police Roads Policing Team in Merseyside, England, decided to make an example of the driver, who was pulled over for using their phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

After they were pulled over, the driver gave an "unusual reply" to the officer, the team wrote on Twitter.

"I was just putting a laughing emoji to my girlfriend," they wrote.

Police then followed up with an emoji response of their own, and it wasn't so LOL:

Roads Policing Unit @MerPolTraffic

🚙 📱 👈🏼 😂 🚓 🛑 ✋🏼 ⁉️ 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🗒 🖊 = 6️⃣ &amp; 💷 😔

The tweet soon went viral, and many people also decided to use laughing emojis to express their delight.

I DON’T ACT MY AGE 🎲👁 @SandCatz

@MerPolTraffic This made my day. Thank you 😂😂😂

Pretty soon, everyone was speaking in emoji.

Gracie's Mom @cmurphy307

@MerPolTraffic 🚗🛑🚔🚨👮‍♂️👨❓❓🎫💸💸💸💸😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

"🤣👍🏻1️⃣"

Nikki @nikki_chivers

@MerPolTraffic 🤣👍🏻1️⃣

Womp womp.

Andrew Biddle @ndrewbiddle

@MerPolTraffic @NWmwaypolice Next message to girlfriend:😭🚔💰💰

Officials from other cities also joined in the fun.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs

@MerPolTraffic 📱+🚗=👪💥😦🚑🚒🚓🏥 📵+🚗=☺🌄🏡 ^Dax👍👮

The department said on Twitter it hopes the funny moment will raise awareness about safety.

Roads Policing Unit @MerPolTraffic

@citytrafficcop So far it’s got a reach of 1,7778,383. Hopefully it will make other think before the text/tweet/call/stream whilst driving.

"Hopefully it will make other think before the text/tweet/call/stream whilst driving," the team said.

Hey people, 🚫 🤳🏻 and 🚙!!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

