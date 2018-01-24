Police Dragged A Driver Publicly For Being Too Concentrated On Emojis To Drive

Share On more Share On more

A unnamed driver in the UK got dragged by police on social media after they admitted they were using their phone to send a "😂" to their girlfriend while driving.

The Merseyside Police Roads Policing Team in Merseyside, England, decided to make an example of the driver, who was pulled over for using their phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

After they were pulled over, the driver gave an "unusual reply" to the officer, the team wrote on Twitter.

"I was just putting a laughing emoji to my girlfriend," they wrote.