Police Dragged A Driver Publicly For Being Too Concentrated On Emojis To Drive

A unnamed driver in the UK got dragged by police on social media after they admitted they were using their phone to send a "😂" to their girlfriend while driving.
The Merseyside Police Roads Policing Team in Merseyside, England, decided to make an example of the driver, who was pulled over for using their phone and not wearing a seatbelt.
After they were pulled over, the driver gave an "unusual reply" to the officer, the team wrote on Twitter.
"I was just putting a laughing emoji to my girlfriend," they wrote.
Police then followed up with an emoji response of their own, and it wasn't so LOL:
The tweet soon went viral, and many people also decided to use laughing emojis to express their delight.
Pretty soon, everyone was speaking in emoji.
"🤣👍🏻1️⃣"
Womp womp.
Officials from other cities also joined in the fun.
The department said on Twitter it hopes the funny moment will raise awareness about safety.
"Hopefully it will make other think before the text/tweet/call/stream whilst driving," the team said.
