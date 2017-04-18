Sections

This Kid Partied His Face Off At Coachella And Honestly It's Inspiring

Great parenting or best parenting?

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Take a look at this little kid who was spotted partying hard at Coachella last weekend.

Migos is for the kids
Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

Migos is for the kids

Multiple people got videos of the mini festival goer partying hard.

Not only was this kid holding his own, he knew all the words to the songs (?).

kid was lit at #coachella
Reeseology @Reeseaveli

kid was lit at #coachella

He really got down.

Twitter

To top it off, he was also right next to Odell Beckham Jr. How kid, how?

This kid wins weekend 1 #Coachella
Complex Music @ComplexMusic

This kid wins weekend 1 #Coachella

The above video was reportedly originally posted by the child identified as Max Nilsson's brother, Alexander Nilsson. Alexander has since made his Instagram private.

People were pretty obsessed with him.

@barstoolsports @HOOLIGVN This is the best thing I've ever seen
Julz @YesJulz

@barstoolsports @HOOLIGVN This is the best thing I've ever seen

A lot were appreciative of the kid's dad (assuming that is who the kid was on the shoulders of).

@_mvmxl @jackie_llama @barstoolsports That's also dad goals af lol
alina ✨ @LoveeAlina

@_mvmxl @jackie_llama @barstoolsports That's also dad goals af lol

"Parenting done right."

@barstoolsports @2RINGSHAWTY Parenting done right
FRANK GALLAGHER @xtatiiianaaa

@barstoolsports @2RINGSHAWTY Parenting done right

And a lot of people were impressed the kid got to Coachella in the first place.

KIDS CAN GO TO COACHELLA?! 😩😍😂 https://t.co/NmzIMKJ5zl
KellyKat. @SmileFor_Killa

KIDS CAN GO TO COACHELLA?! 😩😍😂 https://t.co/NmzIMKJ5zl

Basically, he is goals all around.

@barstoolsports @Cbella2014 @cromer_jessica @leighton_alexis idk if we're this kid or if this is our future kids
Keri Henson @keri_alexis

@barstoolsports @Cbella2014 @cromer_jessica @leighton_alexis idk if we're this kid or if this is our future kids

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

