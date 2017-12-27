 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Gift Guide
More Caret down

Fans Are Tweeting Beautiful Tributes To Carrie Fisher On The Anniversary Of Her Death

#CarrieOnForever

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

One year ago today, iconic actor Carrie Fisher died. Her friend and Star Wars costar, Mark Hamill, took to Twitter to mark her passing. He shared photos of them together with the hashtag #CarrieOnForever.

No one's ever really gone... #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever
@HamillHimself @HamillHimself

No one's ever really gone... #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pretty soon, fans began sharing their own memories of Fisher using the hashtag. It spread like wildfire.

#CarrieOnForever ❤️
Hugh @OneFreeBobcat

#CarrieOnForever ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

People shared some of their favorite photos and GIFs.

#CarrieOnForever 💛
🌻 @macjay_rich

#CarrieOnForever 💛

Reply Retweet Favorite

As well as some beautiful fan art.

#CarrieOnForever
😱Cody Thomas @ThatGrasshopper

#CarrieOnForever

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many shared inspirational quotes from Fisher.

“Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from Hell” That quote has got me through so much lately… https://t.co/JG4D94n5LP
Éirinn @PanicatEirinn

“Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from Hell” That quote has got me through so much lately… https://t.co/JG4D94n5LP

Reply Retweet Favorite

From the funny...

"I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my… https://t.co/cBphAIIzkQ
Sami Ann @samiikinnss

"I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my… https://t.co/cBphAIIzkQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

...to the poignant.

“Do not let what you think they think of you make you stop and question everything you are.” - Carrie Fisher (The P… https://t.co/vpFpnI7fUY
Geek &amp; Sundry @GeekandSundry

“Do not let what you think they think of you make you stop and question everything you are.” - Carrie Fisher (The P… https://t.co/vpFpnI7fUY

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Of course, they gave her love for her brilliant tweets.

Carrie Fisher was the real Jedi Master of Twitter. #RIPPrincess #CarrieOnForever
Mara Jade Skywalker @MasterJediMara

Carrie Fisher was the real Jedi Master of Twitter. #RIPPrincess #CarrieOnForever

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some shared more personal tributes.

It's been a year since my hero, @carrieffisher , became one with the force. I wrote this song for her. #CarrieOn… https://t.co/wTOUQh1QEy
dani stardust pinned @misfitowens

It's been a year since my hero, @carrieffisher , became one with the force. I wrote this song for her. #CarrieOn… https://t.co/wTOUQh1QEy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans also shared how Fisher had inspired them, such as by being a symbol at the Women's March.

She's marching right there with us, wherever we are needed. #CarrieOnForever @womensmarch #resist
Jill Fredel @badgerjill

She's marching right there with us, wherever we are needed. #CarrieOnForever @womensmarch #resist

Reply Retweet Favorite

Women scientists say they were inspired to be badasses by watching Fisher dominate in Star Wars.

A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a little girl watched a movie about a princess that didn’t need savin… https://t.co/nU32RdrQ4F
Steph Evz @StephEvz43

A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a little girl watched a movie about a princess that didn’t need savin… https://t.co/nU32RdrQ4F

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other women said they learned from Fisher to be assertive...

thank you for teaching 6 y/o me watching star wars for the first time to be assertive. #RoleModelForever… https://t.co/kvX3WaTsCA
Mikaela LaFave @mikaelafave

thank you for teaching 6 y/o me watching star wars for the first time to be assertive. #RoleModelForever… https://t.co/kvX3WaTsCA

Reply Retweet Favorite

And to be brave when struggling with mental health.

First saw Star Wars when I was 6. I remember loving Princess Leia for her feistiness,leadership,&amp;sarcasm. I grew up… https://t.co/NT8fePO2Qe
BasementTroll @kaydawg5970

First saw Star Wars when I was 6. I remember loving Princess Leia for her feistiness,leadership,&amp;sarcasm. I grew up… https://t.co/NT8fePO2Qe

Reply Retweet Favorite

The hashtag trended all day, and many fans appreciated the reminder to remember Fisher and honor her.

#CarrieOnForever got me in my feels today
♦️♦️♦️ @Harley_Quinn04

#CarrieOnForever got me in my feels today

Reply Retweet Favorite

#CarrieOnForever.

This may be one of the #GOAT #Hashtags #CarrieOnForever
Jack Williams @EhYoJackyBoy

This may be one of the #GOAT #Hashtags #CarrieOnForever

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement