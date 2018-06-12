 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

The Star Of "Kim Possible" Reacting To This Headline About The Trump–Kim Summit Proves We Are In The Upside Down

"Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the — whhhhhhhat?!"

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

ICYMI, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

The New York Post, in one of its editions, decided to mark the occasion with a Disney Channel–themed pun. The headline was, "Kim Possible: Trump and Un's historic handshake."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @s00p_da_w00p

Some people really enjoyed it.

Best newspaper headline I’ve seen this week is “Kim Possible?” #NorthKoreaSummit
verylikeawhale @andrewdjang

Best newspaper headline I’ve seen this week is “Kim Possible?” #NorthKoreaSummit

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people, like the star of Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano, were totally shook by the comparison.

Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the -- whhhhhhhat?!
ChristyCarlsonRomano @ChristyRomano

Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the -- whhhhhhhat?!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

"Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the — whhhhhhhat?!" she wrote.

Some fans were angry.

@ChristyRomano @Rschooley They ruined Kim Possible how dare they! 💔Nobody ruins my childhood.
Claudia Torres 🌹Infinity War $2 billion B.O @Claudia16947306

@ChristyRomano @Rschooley They ruined Kim Possible how dare they! 💔Nobody ruins my childhood.

Reply Retweet Favorite

NOPE.

Kim Possible does not approve this headline #KimPossible #KimNotPossible https://t.co/Xwh9ZprLmZ
Araceli @tia323araceli

Kim Possible does not approve this headline #KimPossible #KimNotPossible https://t.co/Xwh9ZprLmZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

But I mean, maybe she could get the job done?

@ChristyRomano Dear god can even KP sort that one out??
Cormac Neville @Cormac_Neville

@ChristyRomano Dear god can even KP sort that one out??

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is our world — enjoy.

@ChristyRomano #KimPossible, we all knew Kim would bring world peace
KillerBebe @KillerBebe

@ChristyRomano #KimPossible, we all knew Kim would bring world peace

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App