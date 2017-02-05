Get Our News App
Here Are All The Ways Brands Celebrated Diversity In Super Bowl Ads

#WeAccept.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Coca-Cola

The ad featured people singing “America the Beautiful” in several different languages.

2. Airbnb

The company tweeted out during the ad that its “five-year goal is to make sure 100,000 people have short-term housing during urgent times.”

They added the hashtag #weaccept.

The company announced a new nondiscrimination policy last year after reports its service had led to discrimination.

3. Budweiser

The beer company’s ad, which follows its founder’s story of coming to America, had already angered Trump supporters before the game.

4. 84 Lumber

youtube.com

The extended ad for the lumber company, which features a mom and daughter crossing from Mexico into the US, was deemed too political.

So, the company aired part of the ad during the Super Bowl and directed viewers to watch the rest on their website. The website soon crashed from the attention.

The ad concludes by the pair reaching a border wall, but being able to enter through a door made of lumber.

“The will to succeed is always welcomed here,” the ad says.

5. Expedia

youtube.com

The ad, which features a woman learning about other cultures through travel, originally aired during CNN’s coverage of President Trump’s inauguration, Ad Age reported.

“We believe that the more each of us travel and peek over our neighbor’s fence, we learn that we have more in common than we have different,” a spokesman for the company told Ad Age.

6. Audi

What do we tell our daughters? Let's tell them they're unstoppable. Bravo, @Audi. #SuperBowl

— Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady)

The car company celebrated women and equality between the sexes in their ad, which featured a bad ass little girl in a go-kart race.

“Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work. Progress is for everyone,” the ad reads.

7. It’s A 10 Haircare

youtube.com

The ad from the female-owned haircare company sent the message that all hair is beautiful.

“Diversity is beautiful, and it’s more important now than ever,” the company said in a press release.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
