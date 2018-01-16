After This Woman's Hair In Her Mugshot Went Viral, She Has Gotten A Bunch Of New Clients

Shia Yearwood is a 24-year-old mother of two from Charlotte, North Carolina. She told BuzzFeed News she learned how to braid hair when she was only 7, and has been braiding for work for the past five years.
Yearwood and the father of her two kids recently split up, and they both have filed restraining orders against each other. Recently, she said her ex reported her for violating that order. Yearwood turned herself in to the police on Jan. 3, and was charged with a misdemeanor.
Her resulting mugshot was then posted on a Twitter account called @CharlotteMugs. However, no one was paying attention to her charge — they just had one question.
"Hey girl, who does your hair?"
People LOVED her braids.
And wanted to know her secret.
So, she decided to capitalize on it. She responded to the comments by promoting her business.
Her tweet was retweeted thousands of times, but even better, she said she has received a ton of new clients.
In fact, Yearwood told BuzzFeed News she is "actually booked all week right now off new clients."
