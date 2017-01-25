Girls Are Asking Guys If They Know What A Beautyblender Is And Their Answers Are Hilarious

1. On Tuesday, vlogger Selena Faye posed a challenge to the women of the world. Text a boy a picture of a Beautyblender to see what they think it is.
Faye told BuzzFeed News she got the idea when she was chatting with a guy friend.
“I was texting a guy friend and he just swore he pays so much attention, even when I’m doing my makeup,” she said. “So I sent him a pic of the beauty blender and asked him, ‘what’s this?’ And his reply was ‘a makeup brush’ he was so wrong.”
She said she decided to tweet about it “for the laughs.”
” I thought it was so funny,” she said.
3. Many women decided to try out her challenge, and the results were seriously hilarious.
4. A lot of dudes described it as an “egg,” which isn’t bad TBH.
5. “A pink soft egg.”
6. Other guys got a little more creative. “A klown nose.”
7. “Boob stuffing.”
8. “Apple.”
9. “A stress egg.”
10. Oh, come on!
11. Some poor gents still didn’t really get it, even after it was explained to them.
12. But some got pretty close!
13. And then there is this guy, who is the real MVP.
14. Don’t worry, guys, we admit they do look like eggs.
