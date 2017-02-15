People Have Fallen In Love With This Little Boy’s Adorably Over The Top Valentine’s Cards

“She definitely go all out every chance she gets,” Keami told BuzzFeed News.
Shavon said that she decided to make the Valentines because she “wanted to step outside the box this year.”
“[Landon’s] personality is changing, and last year a lot of parents made treats with cute sayings that was different than traditional cards and candy,” she said. “I had to top all of that and do something I had not seen a lot.”
6. Keami shared the Valentines on Twitter, joking that her mom was so “extra.” A lot of people totally loved them, and said they wished they got a card from Landon.
7. They couldn’t handle the cuteness!
8. And some couldn’t believe he had to give them away.
Keami said she couldn’t believe how many people fell in love with her mom’s idea.
“I just think it’s amazing how everybody loves it as much as we do,” she said.
- President Donald Trump ranted on Twitter after reports revealed campaign aides were in touch with Russian intelligence.
- A diplomat was found dead in Russia's consulate on Election Day. NYPD closed the case, but who was he and why did he die?
- Facebook said it's developing a video app that's coming soon to Apple TV and other streaming devices 📺📲
- And Rumor the German shepherd won Best in Show at Westminster, but they were all good dogs 🐶🏆