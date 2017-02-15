Get Our News App
People Have Fallen In Love With This Little Boy’s Adorably Over The Top Valentine’s Cards

This mom doesn’t mess around.

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is 20-year-old Keami Gary from Washington D.C. and her family. Keami’s little brother Landon is 4, and Keami’s mom Shavon loves to go all out for his big moments.

Keami Gary

Keami Gary

 

2. For example, here’s Landon on two of his Halloweens as two different types of “Chucky(ies).”

Keami Gary

Keami Gary

 

“She definitely go all out every chance she gets,” Keami told BuzzFeed News.

4. So, for Valentine’s Day this year, Shavon wanted to take it up a notch for the kids in Landon’s class. Safe to say, she delivered. Check these out.

Keami Gary

Keami Gary

 

Shavon said that she decided to make the Valentines because she “wanted to step outside the box this year.”

“[Landon’s] personality is changing, and last year a lot of parents made treats with cute sayings that was different than traditional cards and candy,” she said. “I had to top all of that and do something I had not seen a lot.”

6. Keami shared the Valentines on Twitter, joking that her mom was so “extra.” A lot of people totally loved them, and said they wished they got a card from Landon.

@KEAMIKARDASHIAN @Khryssi05 uhm I want a valentine from Landon they're SO cute

— #eggplantwinkyface (@QueeFawnduh)

7. They couldn’t handle the cuteness!

@KEAMIKARDASHIAN this is so pure and cute and super smart tbh💖

— chihiro (@kellypuss)

8. And some couldn’t believe he had to give them away.

@KEAMIKARDASHIAN I love this so much. So creative. My mama would make each kid give them back when done so she could keep them lol

— DollFace💕 (@SubBarbie)

Keami said she couldn’t believe how many people fell in love with her mom’s idea.

“I just think it’s amazing how everybody loves it as much as we do,” she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
