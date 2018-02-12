Barack And Michelle Obama's Official Portraits Were Just Unveiled And People Either Love Or Hate Michelle's

Share On more Share On more

Barack and Michelle Obama had their official White House portraits unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Monday.

The former president was painted in a garden by Kehinde Wiley, a black artist from Brooklyn.

Wiley is known for work that "engages the signs and visual rhetoric of the heroic, powerful, majestic and the sublime in his representation of urban, black and brown men found throughout the world," according to his website .

The former first lady was painted by Amy Sherald, a Baltimore-based artist.

Michelle Obama said she was "a little overwhelmed, to say the least," by her portrait.

Both artists were the first black artists to paint presidential portraits.