This Dad "Jokingly" Pulled A Gun On His Daughter's Prom Date And Caused A Huge Debate Online

Former NFL player Jay Feely's daughter went to prom this past weekend. So he decided to "warn" her boyfriend, by posing for a photo with the couple and his gun. He then posted the photo to Twitter.
"Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys," he wrote.
The photo went super viral, and sparked a huge discussion online. Many women said they were grossed out that in the year 2018, a dad would make this joke.
Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, noted the photo was especially weird with all the talk about gun violence in the country right now.
Many women said they would not let their son go to prom with the daughter of a dad who pulled out his gun on them.
"If I ever have a son and some little broad’s dad tries to hold a gun anywhere near him in their prom photos I’m fighting the whole family."
As some pointed out, what if the reverse happened?
And others called it "creepy as hell."
However, many other people said the outrage was annoying, saying this is a joke that has happened forever.
They pointed out many other examples.
They suggested haters "eat a gluten free dick."
Feely responded to the controversy, saying the photo was "obviously intended to be a joke" and that he takes "gun safety seriously."
BuzzFeed News has contacted Feely for additional comment.
