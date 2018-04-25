 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

This Dad "Jokingly" Pulled A Gun On His Daughter's Prom Date And Caused A Huge Debate Online

"If I ever have a son and some little broad’s dad tries to hold a gun anywhere near him in their prom photos I’m fighting the whole family."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Former NFL player Jay Feely's daughter went to prom this past weekend. So he decided to "warn" her boyfriend, by posing for a photo with the couple and his gun. He then posted the photo to Twitter.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys
Jay Feely @jayfeely

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys," he wrote.

The photo went super viral, and sparked a huge discussion online. Many women said they were grossed out that in the year 2018, a dad would make this joke.

Nothing screams gun safety like threatening your daughter’s prom date with a handgun. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/AsGCmKo3an
Celia @_celia_bedelia_

Nothing screams gun safety like threatening your daughter’s prom date with a handgun. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/AsGCmKo3an

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, noted the photo was especially weird with all the talk about gun violence in the country right now.

Oh yay - American dads have kicked off the season of “let’s pretend I’m going to shoot my daughter’s date for for impugning her chastity” pics. https://t.co/JRkhQTmKRV
Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts

Oh yay - American dads have kicked off the season of “let’s pretend I’m going to shoot my daughter’s date for for impugning her chastity” pics. https://t.co/JRkhQTmKRV

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many women said they would not let their son go to prom with the daughter of a dad who pulled out his gun on them.

If my son goes to prom with your daughter and you thinks it okay to pull a gun on my son. I will personally up strap on you and your daughter. I don’t pull guns on my son YOU DONT EITHER
roxanne roxanne @rockos_worldd

If my son goes to prom with your daughter and you thinks it okay to pull a gun on my son. I will personally up strap on you and your daughter. I don’t pull guns on my son YOU DONT EITHER

Reply Retweet Favorite

"If I ever have a son and some little broad’s dad tries to hold a gun anywhere near him in their prom photos I’m fighting the whole family."

if I ever have a son and some little broad’s dad tries to hold a gun anywhere near him in their prom photos I’m fighting the whole family
kelsie @flowergxrl

if I ever have a son and some little broad’s dad tries to hold a gun anywhere near him in their prom photos I’m fighting the whole family

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nope nope nope.

My son would not being going to prom. Idc how good the hoe look. You will not pull a gun on my kid. https://t.co/aM3g8W3mL6
a well behaved Ijeoma💕 @LifeBeTrippin

My son would not being going to prom. Idc how good the hoe look. You will not pull a gun on my kid. https://t.co/aM3g8W3mL6

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Girl, bye.

Don’t pull a gun on my child. Your daughter will go to the prom by herself.
Octavia Simone 👩🏾‍💻 @Octavia_Simone1

Don’t pull a gun on my child. Your daughter will go to the prom by herself.

Reply Retweet Favorite

As some pointed out, what if the reverse happened?

When my son goes to prom I’m gunna hold a gun to somebodys daughter and see if it’s still funny🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/f122PYH06c
zoe @ThatsZoRaven

When my son goes to prom I’m gunna hold a gun to somebodys daughter and see if it’s still funny🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/f122PYH06c

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others called it "creepy as hell."

I cringe every time I see a prom pic of a couple with her dad holding a gun as a threat to her date. Like???? How do y’all think it’s funny/cute for a dad to be so possessive over his child that he’s threatening her date with a gun??? Call me weird but that’s CREEPY AS HELLLLLLL.
Airen 🌻 @raisingemberlee

I cringe every time I see a prom pic of a couple with her dad holding a gun as a threat to her date. Like???? How do y’all think it’s funny/cute for a dad to be so possessive over his child that he’s threatening her date with a gun??? Call me weird but that’s CREEPY AS HELLLLLLL.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mm-hmm.

“Not all men.” “My daughter isn’t dating until she’s 30.” “Let me pose with a gun in her prom pictures.” 🙄
Makya P. @MakyaDanae

“Not all men.” “My daughter isn’t dating until she’s 30.” “Let me pose with a gun in her prom pictures.” 🙄

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Wendy gets it.

I’m telling you right now if I ever have a child and one of you yeehaw gun toting fucks points it at them for a prom photo you getting your shit wrecked https://t.co/wLWbLuM2JA
Sailor J✨ @SlaylerJ

I’m telling you right now if I ever have a child and one of you yeehaw gun toting fucks points it at them for a prom photo you getting your shit wrecked https://t.co/wLWbLuM2JA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yup.

If you point a gun at my son because he’s taking your daughter to prom, this is how we’re gonna end up
Jane 🧙🏾‍♀️ @A_maan_duuh

If you point a gun at my son because he’s taking your daughter to prom, this is how we’re gonna end up

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, many other people said the outrage was annoying, saying this is a joke that has happened forever.

so annoyed with people who are making this such a huge deal.. it’s a joke, he’s not pointing the gun at him.. did you guys not have dads growing up? I feel like everyone’s dad at least alluded to this when you went to prom. https://t.co/8E4ZYuDIep
makenzy smith @northwestfocus

so annoyed with people who are making this such a huge deal.. it’s a joke, he’s not pointing the gun at him.. did you guys not have dads growing up? I feel like everyone’s dad at least alluded to this when you went to prom. https://t.co/8E4ZYuDIep

Reply Retweet Favorite

They pointed out many other examples.

To everyone getting "offended" from the Jay Feely gun prom photo, this is a dumb dad joke that's been around for decades. It was even a meme years ago and a joke in 'Bad Boys 2.' Enough with your faux outrage and stop making everything into a stupid political debate... https://t.co/YD8nGrJ1n7
Paul Sacca @Paul_Sacca

To everyone getting "offended" from the Jay Feely gun prom photo, this is a dumb dad joke that's been around for decades. It was even a meme years ago and a joke in 'Bad Boys 2.' Enough with your faux outrage and stop making everything into a stupid political debate... https://t.co/YD8nGrJ1n7

Reply Retweet Favorite

They suggested haters "eat a gluten free dick."

If you're offended by the Jay Feely gun/prom date pic, here's some advice. STFU, go hug a tree and go eat a gluten free dick. When the hell did everyone lose their sense of humor?
Clemson_4_Life @tasteslikechxn

If you're offended by the Jay Feely gun/prom date pic, here's some advice. STFU, go hug a tree and go eat a gluten free dick. When the hell did everyone lose their sense of humor?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Feely responded to the controversy, saying the photo was "obviously intended to be a joke" and that he takes "gun safety seriously."

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue
Jay Feely @jayfeely

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Feely for additional comment.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App