People Are Sharing So Many Memories And Memes After Sean Spicer Resigned

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position. Sad!
People immediately began to tweet out their feelings in remembrance of Sean. Many pictured what he's doing now.
Take a break Sean, you deserve it.
Others chose to post some of his most memorable moments.
Like when he hid AMONG the bushes.
Memories
Or when he took videos of President Trump in a truck.
Or, of course, when his lies turned into a fun meme.
The way we were...
Many people were also mourning the loss of Melissa McCarthy playing Spicer on SNL.
SO many good times.
♫ When we were young...♫
Can Melissa still keep playing him, though?
Some others imagined what Spicer will do next.
A tell-all book, perhaps?
"Can't wait to read Sean Spicer's tell all book, 500 pages of blank tear stained paper."
Or maybe more lofty goals?
All in all, goodbye Sean. We will never 4get u.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.