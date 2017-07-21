Sections

People Are Sharing So Many Memories And Memes After Sean Spicer Resigned

Goodbye Sean, we will never 4get u.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position. Sad!

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

People immediately began to tweet out their feelings in remembrance of Sean. Many pictured what he's doing now.

Sean Spicer rn
Imperabee 🐝 @soapachu

Sean Spicer rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Take a break Sean, you deserve it.

Sean Spicer right now, probably.
j @ c k i e @jackieepatton

Sean Spicer right now, probably.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others chose to post some of his most memorable moments.

R.I.P. Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary, 2017 - 2017
The Daily Show @TheDailyShow

R.I.P. Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary, 2017 - 2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like when he hid AMONG the bushes.

SEAN SPICER OUT
Margaret Cho @margaretcho

SEAN SPICER OUT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Memories

Sean Spicer leaving the White House:
Mouthful of Platinum @mouthofplatinum

Sean Spicer leaving the White House:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or when he took videos of President Trump in a truck.

This is how I'll always remember @PressSec Sean Spicer. https://t.co/KdrP5sTgGa
Matt Wilstein @mattwilstein

This is how I'll always remember @PressSec Sean Spicer. https://t.co/KdrP5sTgGa

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or, of course, when his lies turned into a fun meme.

Can't believe I'm saying this but, I will miss Sean Spicer.
WitchHuntress @DianaRVA1

Can't believe I'm saying this but, I will miss Sean Spicer.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The way we were...

The largest crowd IN HISTORY will miss Sean Spicer as press secretary... PERIOD!
Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski

The largest crowd IN HISTORY will miss Sean Spicer as press secretary... PERIOD!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people were also mourning the loss of Melissa McCarthy playing Spicer on SNL.

Actual footage of Sean Spicer leaving the white house this morning after resigning.
Kaitlin ✨ @K_Hatt

Actual footage of Sean Spicer leaving the white house this morning after resigning.

Reply Retweet Favorite

SO many good times.

Live look at Sean Spicer leaving the White House
Rocio @ayooorocio

Live look at Sean Spicer leaving the White House

Reply Retweet Favorite

♫ When we were young...♫

Gutted that Sean Spicer has resigned. Here's a photo of Sean in happier times. #SeanSpicer #SNL
Aaron @67Arn

Gutted that Sean Spicer has resigned. Here's a photo of Sean in happier times. #SeanSpicer #SNL

Reply Retweet Favorite

Can Melissa still keep playing him, though?

But can we keep Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer 😭
Christian Cowart @ChristianCowart

But can we keep Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some others imagined what Spicer will do next.

book agents emailing sean spicer like
Josh Christie @jchristie

book agents emailing sean spicer like

Reply Retweet Favorite

A tell-all book, perhaps?

Waiting on this Sean Spicer book like...
Jeff Barrett @BarrettAll

Waiting on this Sean Spicer book like...

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Can't wait to read Sean Spicer's tell all book, 500 pages of blank tear stained paper."

Can't wait to read Sean Spicer's tell all book, 500 pages of blank tear stained paper
Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan @morninggloria

Can't wait to read Sean Spicer's tell all book, 500 pages of blank tear stained paper

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or maybe more lofty goals?

Can't wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars.
Zach Braff @zachbraff

Can't wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars.

Reply Retweet Favorite

All in all, goodbye Sean. We will never 4get u.

TIME FOR SOME TRAFFIC PROBLEMS IN THE WEST WING
SEAN SPICER @SPICERPRESS

TIME FOR SOME TRAFFIC PROBLEMS IN THE WEST WING

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With USNews