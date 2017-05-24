Sections

Ariana Grande Is Suspending Her Tour Through June 5 After The Attack In Manchester

Shows in London, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland have been cancelled so Grande's team can "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects for those lost."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ariana Grande is suspending her world tour through June 5 after the deadly terrorist bombing at her show in Manchester.

Grande's publicist confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the upcoming shows were cancelled after the attack, which left 22 dead and dozens more injured.

The O2 Arena in London, which was scheduled to host the next two shows of the tour this week, also confirmed the news.

The arena's statement said that those who purchased tickets in London should contact "their point of purchase for a refund."

The tour has been suspended, the singer's publicists said, so Grande's team can "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects for those lost."

In addition to the shows in London, shows in Poland, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland were cancelled.

It was unclear whether the tour would resume after June 5. Grande tweeted about the attack shortly after, saying "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." She has been silent on social media since.

The singer has since returned to her home state of Florida, where she was greeted by her boyfriend Mac Miller and family on Tuesday, People reported.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

