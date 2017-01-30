Get Our News App
Square Really Wants More Businesses To Use Apple Pay

Trump Supporters Are Boycotting Starbucks After They Said They’ll Hire Refugees

“I don’t want a terrorist making my coffee.”

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. On Sunday, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced that his company would commit to hiring 10,000 refugees at Satrbucks locations around the globe — including in the US — and criticized President Trump’s immigration ban.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

“We are developing plans to hire 10,000 [refugees] over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business,” Schultz said in a letter to employees. “And we will start this effort here in the U.S. by making the initial focus of our hiring efforts on those individuals who have served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel.”

3. While many supported the move, many Trump supporters were completely enraged by the move.

Twitter

4. They called for a boycott of the coffee chain, and began tweeting with the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks.

Twitter

5. Some Trump supporters said they had already given up their morning Starbucks coffee.

Twitter

6. “If even 1% are radicalized, that’s 100 terrorist baristas. Enjoy ur exploding coffee @Starbucks. I’ll go to Dunkin,” said one.

Twitter: @TheBucketShop

7. Others encouraged people to support their local, smaller coffee shops.

Twitter

8. “Oh well goodbye Starbucks. My country comes first,” one supporter said.

Twitter

9. “I don’t want a terrorist making my coffee,” said another.

Twitter

10. Many said they were outraged that Starbucks would commit to hiring refugees instead of American citizens.

Twitter

11. “How about hiring 10,000 vets instead,” one person asked.

Twitter

Shultz said in his letter that the company would be focusing on hiring people who had been granted entry to the US after helping American troops.

13. “Dunkin Donuts now is your opportunity to hire 20,000 Americans,” another wrote.

Twitter

14. “What does it say when a company is willing to give jobs to terrorists over homeless veterans & at-risk inner city youth?” one woman asked.

Twitter

15. As the conservative outrage spread, people began to usurp the hashtag to instead tweet support for the move.

How screwed up is #America? People will #Boycottstarbucks because they are committed to hiring refugees...Yea discrimination is real.

— Louis MQ Byrd (@SiuolByrd)

16. And even came up with a new hashtag, #DrinkStarbucks.

The reason #BoycottStarbucks is trending is because they are going to hire refugees. I say #DrinkStarbucks

— andy lassner (@andylassner)

17. “Good, don’t come. Shorter wait for my Americano. I don’t want to drink it near racists anyway,” one person concluded.

All these people tweeting #BoycottStarbucks: Good, don't come. Shorter wait for my americano. I don't want to drink it near racists anyway.

— Neim (@NotAnActualEMT)

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
