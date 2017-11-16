This 22-Year-Old Got A Free Tank Of Gas From A Dude Creeping On Her And Women Are Inspired

Amanda Mills is a 22-year-old from Dallas. Over the past few years, she has built a considerable Twitter following just by being herself and sharing funny stories.
Take for example, what happened to her the other day. Mills says she was waiting in line to pay at the gas station, when a man started hitting on her and calling her cute.
Mills decided to share her experience on Twitter. People had a LOT of feelings about it.
Many were impressed.
Especially at her scamming abilities.
And some took notes.
Though some jokingly called her a "demon."
And some dudes said they wouldn't fall for it.
Mills said she feels like her story is something a lot of women can relate to, because "the last thing you want is some random guy to come up to you and bug you."
"They're going to get something out of this and I'm gonna get something back," she said.
