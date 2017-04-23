Get Our App!
2e tour de la présidentielle: qui soutient Le Pen, qui soutient Macron ?

Leur candidat n’est pas qualifié pour le second tour. Ils doivent donc choisir un autre candidat. Qui va voter Le Pen, qui va voter Macron.

StephaneJourdain
StephaneJourdain
Responsable de BuzzFeed News, France

Leur candidat n'est pas qualifié pour le second tour. Ils doivent donc choisir un autre. Qui va voter Le Pen, qui va voter Macron:

- François Fillon (LR)

- Manuel Valls (PS)

- Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet (LR)

- Jean-Pierre Chevènement (MRC)

- Jean-Pierre Raffarin (LR)

- Xavier Bertrand (LR)

- Alain Juppé (LR)

- Eric Besson (LR)

- Luc Chatel (LR)

- Pierre Laurent (PCF)

- Christiane Taubira (PS)

Stéphane Jourdain est en charge de BuzzFeed News en France et travaille depuis Paris
Contact StephaneJourdain at Stephane.Jourdain@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
 
 
Gros pistons et petites manip pour une place en crèche à Boulogne-Billancourt

by Thibaut Schepman

