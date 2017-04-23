2e tour de la présidentielle: qui soutient Le Pen, qui soutient Macron ?

Leur candidat n’est pas qualifié pour le second tour. Ils doivent donc choisir un autre. Qui va voter Le Pen, qui va voter Macron:
- …
- François Fillon (LR)
- Manuel Valls (PS)
- Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet (LR)
- Jean-Pierre Chevènement (MRC)
- Jean-Pierre Raffarin (LR)
- Xavier Bertrand (LR)
- Alain Juppé (LR)
- Eric Besson (LR)
- Luc Chatel (LR)
- Pierre Laurent (PCF)
- Christiane Taubira (PS)
