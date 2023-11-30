Steak-umm Just Proved That We Should All Be Scared of Deepfakes

Disbelief... Denial... Rejection... Questioning of reality...
What has all these people in various stages of outrage?
First things first, it's important to know that all these participants are proud vegans and this group was invited by Steak-umm to try a vegan cheesesteak.
And everyone seemed to enjoy themselves while savoring every bite...
...until they were faced with the ~reality~ of the video documenting their experience.
Needless to say, they were pretty shocked.
Little did the group know, they were part of something bigger than themselves: a social experiment involving deepfake technology.
As deepfake technology continues to advance rapidly, acting quickly is the only way to ensure we stay ahead of any harm it can bring.
You're probably asking yourself: Why is Steak-umm, a delicious frozen beef sheet brand, standing up to deepfake technology with their Deepsteaks campaign?