Steak-umm Just Proved That We Should All Be Scared of Deepfakes

When it comes to deepfakes, don't put your realness at stake. Learn more about how Steak-umm is bringing awareness to the scary world of deepfakes with their latest PSA.

by Steak-umm

Disbelief... Denial... Rejection... Questioning of reality...

What has all these people in various stages of outrage?

First things first, it's important to know that all these participants are proud vegans and this group was invited by Steak-umm to try a vegan cheesesteak.

And everyone seemed to enjoy themselves while savoring every bite...

...until they were faced with the ~reality~ of the video documenting their experience.

Needless to say, they were pretty shocked.

Little did the group know, they were part of something bigger than themselves: a social experiment involving deepfake technology.

Deepfakes are AI-generated media that can alter a video in a highly realistic style to make anyone say or do almost anything. Mostly used for nefarious purposes, deepfakes make it hard to trust our own sense of perception, and they pose a threat to society.

As deepfake technology continues to advance rapidly, acting quickly is the only way to ensure we stay ahead of any harm it can bring.

You're probably asking yourself: Why is Steak-umm, a delicious frozen beef sheet brand, standing up to deepfake technology with their Deepsteaks campaign?

Steak-umm is 100% real beef, and when deepfake technology threatened what "real" means, Steak-umm had no choice but to act, because anyone with a digital identity could have their realness at stake.

That's why Steak-umm is proud to bring awareness to the DEEP FAKES Accountability Act.

When passed by the government, this legislation will work to:

1. Provide prosecutors, regulators, and victims of deepfakes with resources such as detection technology.

2. Establish criminal penalties for false digital impersonations.

3. Require creators of deepfakes to disclose and watermark them as such.

4. Ensure manufacturers of deepfake technology comply with proposed disclosure and watermark laws.


Learn more about Steak-umm's important work at deepsteaks.ai and watch the full PSA below.

