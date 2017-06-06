Sections

20 Memes That’ll Make You Say, "Arey, Tu Bhi? LOL, Main Bhi!"

It you. You IRL. You AF.

Posted on
Srishti Dixit
Srishti Dixit
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. Time spent on doing a task < time spent on taking a break from that task.

BuzzFeed India

2. I can't help it.

BuzzFeed India

3. #NoFilter

BuzzFeed India

4. Netflix and 15274934566452 calories in junk food.

BuzzFeed India

5. Team Never Touchdown.

BuzzFeed India

6. I'm a creep. I'm a weirdo. What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here.

BuzzFeed India

7. I aspire to be financially sound enough to shop from "High to Low".

Twitter: @FunnyQuotees

8. I don't want the cops to find my corpse like this.

Twitter: @fatimalmao

9. UNESCO has declared Indians as the best users of WhatsApp.

BuzzFeed India

10. Yeh jism jaanta hai toh sirf bhookh.

BuzzFeed India

11. *HAWs internally*

BuzzFeed India

12. My whole life just flashed before my eyes.

BuzzFeed India

13. The last time I slept like a baby was in my mother's womb.

BuzzFeed India

14. Thank you for supporting this lost cause.

BuzzFeed India

15. Please leave the room.

BuzzFeed India

16. Dil ke raaste mein kaisi thokar maine khayi.

BuzzFeed India

17. Handle with care, I'm a fragile thug.

BuzzFeed India

18. Bitch better have my money.

BuzzFeed India

19. *reads the back of shampoo bottle* I need a more nourishing shampoo.

ebaumsworld.com

20. Why am I like this?

BuzzFeed India

Srishti Dixit is a Bollywood/celebrity writer for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Srishti Dixit at srishti.dixit@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

