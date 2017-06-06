20 Memes That’ll Make You Say, "Arey, Tu Bhi? LOL, Main Bhi!"

1. Time spent on doing a task < time spent on taking a break from that task.
2. I can't help it.
3. #NoFilter
4. Netflix and 15274934566452 calories in junk food.
5. Team Never Touchdown.
6. I'm a creep. I'm a weirdo. What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here.
7. I aspire to be financially sound enough to shop from "High to Low".
8. I don't want the cops to find my corpse like this.
9. UNESCO has declared Indians as the best users of WhatsApp.
10. Yeh jism jaanta hai toh sirf bhookh.
11. *HAWs internally*
12. My whole life just flashed before my eyes.
13. The last time I slept like a baby was in my mother's womb.
14. Thank you for supporting this lost cause.
15. Please leave the room.
16. Dil ke raaste mein kaisi thokar maine khayi.
17. Handle with care, I'm a fragile thug.
18. Bitch better have my money.
19. *reads the back of shampoo bottle* I need a more nourishing shampoo.
20. Why am I like this?
Srishti Dixit is a Bollywood/celebrity writer for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
