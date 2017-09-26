 back to top
What Do You Wish You Knew Before Having An Orgy?

Let's talk about sex.

Spencer Althouse
BuzzFeed Staff

Sex between five or more consenting adults sounds super intriguing.

(And possibly fun, but mostly anxiety-inducing.)
So, as someone who has never actually partaken in an orgy, I'm curious... what do you wish you knew before having one?

Did you make sure everyone was an orgy-virgin, so you'd all be on the same, nervous page together?

Maybe you or someone present made a grave mistake and didn't clean properly beforehand, creating a truly shitty mess that could have been avoided.

Did you do this with friends, or was it a random thing? Did everyone get screened for STDs beforehand?
Perhaps you have your very own blowjob hack that makes deep-throating two dicks at once an easy feat, and you want to share.

There's nothing wrong with a little foreplay.
Or maybe you have a more general tip, like that you should ALWAYS bring your own condoms, just in case.

And lube. You can never have too much lube.
The time has cum for you to help us out. Tell us via the DropBox below your best tips or tricks for actually having a successful orgy or sex party.

The best responses will be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!

