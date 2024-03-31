People Are Sharing The Old Tumblr Posts That Still Make Them Laugh Every Time, And They're So Funny

I still can't get over the woman who accidentally sent a picture of Nic Cage instead of her resume to a job interviewer LOL.

Spencer Althouse
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite Tumblr posts of all time, and they didn't disappoint. Here are the hilarious results.

1. This mom who got a bit too overzealous at work:

A screenshot of a text post describing an email sent accidentally, only containing the greeting and phrase &quot;I am afraid.&quot;
and-down-we-go.tumblr.com

shelbyl425

2. This unfortunate job resume mishap:

Image depicts a humorous email where a person accidentally attaches a photo of Nic Cage instead of a resume to a job application
buenastardis.tumblr.com

spenceralthouse

3. This understandable mixup:

dracosmalfovs.tumblr.com

julz98

4. This actor's secret:

Meryl Streep&#x27;s chair on set with a dog sitting in it, humorous caption implying the dog is the actress
ladyjadey.tumblr.com

annakopsky

5. This dentist who should be fired:

meladoodle.tumblr.com

maiahpiano

6. This Disney movie pitch:

Tweet joking about a pitch meeting for &quot;Hunchback of Notre Dame,&quot; mentioning sexual lust, genocide, religious overtones, and George Costanza
neilnevins.tumblr.com

malloryp46

7. This person who probably should have paid attention:

a humorous moment in a math class where a teacher asks a student for the sum of two plus two, and the distracted student incorrectly answers seven
lucifers-timelords.tumblr.com

soufflegrl

8. This dream scenario:

rolling into my therapists office this week with sunglasses and a pina colada, maurice you&#x27;re not gonna fucking believe this
apiologies.tumblr.com

amandaj41

9. This utter disaster:

A screenshot of a Tumblr post with humorous personal anecdotes, followed by a meme on accidental soccer ball kicks
lilmotel.tumblr.com

FutureOwlWarriors

10. This genius play on words:

Two social media posts joking about bubonic plague with a pun response, popular engagement shown
61below.tumblr.com

gayunsolved

11. This unfortunate decision:

teatimeposts.tumblr.com

ayakao

12. This, um, interesting comparison:

Image contains a text exchange. One user learns the pupil is a muscle, relating this to seeing a crush. Another user humorously misreads &quot;pupil&quot; as something else
turing-tested.tumblr.com

chekkatravels

13. This incorrect My Chemical Romance lyric:

A screenshot of a text post where a user shares a humorous anecdote about eating a whole lemon as a child
badandnaughtyrocks.tumblr.com

athena633

14. Yikes:

A screenshot of a Tumblr post with humorous exchanges about mosquitoes and nicknames
meloetta.tumblr.com

hannugget

15. This philosophical life lesson:

mycheekyfinn.tumblr.com

tinaa4afd9831d

16. This clever child:

Image of a page with a humorous story about a childhood experience involving a weird school punishment system
digatisdi-deactivated20140324.tumblr.com

samantham49

17. This WILD story:

Text post sharing a humorous story about someone&#x27;s thumb being bitten by a cat, causing laughter in class
gorilllas.tumblr.com

chinchillafoxx

18. This tongue betrayal:

Text post with a humorous anecdote about nearly saying &quot;my fart cone&quot; instead of &quot;my phone in my car.&quot;
unclewhiskysrevenge.tumblr.com

allisonr42

19. This innocent (but true!) observation:

A screenshot of a Tumblr post with humorous comments about feeling overshadowed by a tall flower
theshoutingendoflife.tumblr.com

courtneyf4a6

20. This très bien thought:

Meme of two text blocks joking about spelling in French, with a large number of notes indicating popularity
jolene33rpm.tumblr.com

hannugget

21. TAXES:

leeeeverett.tumblr.com

sagecn

22. This maybe-not-so-sober thought:

Screenshot of a social media post joking about speaking as transferring data by vibrating air; the user humorously inquires about height
pimp.tumblr.com

s4f2bcb575

23. This awkward question:

how long does someone have to be dead  before it&#x27;s considred archeology instead of grave robbing
witch-with-a-dick.tumblr.com

lotteh447

24. This grammar lesson:

Humorous text comparing irregular plural forms of English words with fictional incorrect versions
chradi.tumblr.com

tephany

25. This clever pun:

Several variations of the name Katherine humorously misspelled, ending with &quot;catchkern&quot;
dashdrive.tumblr.com

hereigoagain

26. This smart proposition:

Text conversation joking about conspiracy theories by escalating the absurdity of beliefs
janothar.tumblr.com

maiahpiano

27. And the truest statement I've ever read:

fistinginferno.tumblr.com

beckyn7

Did your favorite Tumblr post not make the list? Feel free to share it in the comments below!

