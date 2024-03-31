We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite Tumblr posts of all time, and they didn't disappoint. Here are the hilarious results.
1.
This mom who got a bit too overzealous at work:
2.
This unfortunate job resume mishap:
3.
This understandable mixup:
5.
This dentist who should be fired:
6.
This Disney movie pitch:
7.
This person who probably should have paid attention:
10.
This genius play on words:
11.
This unfortunate decision:
12.
This, um, interesting comparison:
13.
This incorrect My Chemical Romance lyric:
15.
This philosophical life lesson:
18.
This tongue betrayal:
19.
This innocent (but true!) observation:
20.
This très bien thought:
22.
This maybe-not-so-sober thought:
23.
This awkward question:
26.
This smart proposition:
27.
And the truest statement I've ever read:
Did your favorite Tumblr post not make the list? Feel free to share it in the comments below!
Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!