California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
    Apr 15, 2020

    67 Pictures That – I Promise – Will Make You Laugh Until You Cry

    Just trust me.

    Over the years, I've asked the BuzzFeed Community to show me the funniest pictures and posts on the internet. Here are the funniest results.

    1. Phteven:

    cloudwalkersims.tumblr.com

    la2319

    2. This perfectly timed photo:

    imgur.com / weknowmemes.com

    lindad45

    3. This glorious makeover:

    reddit.com

    hayleyelizabethy

    4. This inspirational hero:

    ABC

    rachelr4

    5. This sensual glitch:

    simsgonewrong.tumblr.com

    FutureOwlWarriors

    6. This relatable comparison:

    Twitter: @dalysluna

    annakopsky

    7. This lasaga:

    imgur.com

    kitkitsune

    8. This woman who is all of us:

    reddit.com

    grr469

    9. This accurate conclusion:

    jolene33rpm.tumblr.com

    hannugget

    10. This cake fail:

    womansweekly.com / BuzzFeed

    jesss41

    11. None pizza with left beef:

    thatsnotwatyourmomsaid.tumblr.com

    —Madonna Kilpatrick-Kielion, Facebook

    12. This new species:

    Twitter: @zaccrueger

    kaylayandoli

    13. Lana Moonblood:

    UPN

    haldenrhorer

    14. This incredible selfie:

    Twitter: @iykke_ii

    maiamonkey9

    15. This grave mistake:

    a-fragile-sort-of-anarchy.tumblr.com

    ayakao

    16. This life-changing face-swap:

    fierce-imaginings.tumblr.com

    caitia

    17. This hilarious truth:

    dpaf.tumblr.com

    hayleyelizabethy

    18. These word mix-ups:

    idkhumor.tumblr.com

    t99

    19. This mysterious shadow creature:

    reddit.com

    —Maggie Beasley, Facebook

    20. This convincing Jeopardy! edit:

    ABC

    jmc289

    21. This TMI:

    Twitter: @JoeSantagato

    caitlynb462

    22. This incredible Adele cover:

    youtube.com

    agithaw

    23. This attempt at a pun:

    Twitter: @irish_dinosaur

    jennym4d

    24. These descriptive closed captions:

    reddit.com

    incarnadine

    25. Wasp girl:

    bowlofbloodoranges.tumblr.com

    briaunnasimpson

    26. These hurdlers without hurdles:

    lonelytowne.tumblr.com

    millatheinternetwolf

    27. This school play gone wrong:

    thenimbus.tumblr.com

    abbessthegoddess

    28. This hilarious misunderstanding:

    Snapchat: Lambo New / en.dopl3r.com

    kaneciag

    29. This awkward introduction:

    and-down-we-go.tumblr.com

    shelbyl425

    30. This Shreklace:

    seriousmantse.tumblr.com

    briannadelcampo2014

    31. This masterpiece:

    answers.yahoo.com

    abigailwarwick29

    32. This unfortunate spelling mistake:

    reddit.com

    —Keri Keefe Brooks, Facebook

    33. This swearing dog:

    seifukucat.tumblr.com

    —Emily Finlinson, Facebook

    34. This kid whose mom mixed up picture day with pajama day:

    reddit.com

    lordofpizza666

    35. This Cinderella doppelgänger:

    Disney / Facebook: cakewrecks

    jakeg4c7

    36. This baby's first hangover:

    myconfinedspace.com

    matthh7

    37. Arson cat:

    imgur.com

    1234344

    38. This child who needs a spelling lesson:

    imgur.com

    —Gareth Harris, Facebook

    39. This zaddy from Zootopia:

    niqabisinparis.com

    amandaj41

    40. These celebrity impersonators:

    imgur.com

    kendallmackay22

    41. This terrible crime:

    CBS

    gustavoo3

    42. This iconic throwback:

    Twitter: @ciaraa00

    malias

    43. This dog who sucks at frisbee:

    reddit.com

    saraha68

    44. This masterful pun:

    reddit.com

    amandam4d

    45. This kind message from a chocolate company:

    reddit.com

    annakopsky

    46. This health-conscious pup:

    fitregimen.tumblr.com

    —Jenny Schradeya, Facebook

    47. This photoshoot gone wrong:

    Twitter: @Lejlie

    monikap6

    48. This grumpy grandma:

    reddit.com

    ariellecalderon

    49. This yard sard:

    reddit.com

    emilyb63

    50. This kitten who's keeping an eye on you:

    reddit.com

    allivymar

    51. This elderly man who needs to resend some letters:

    duckduckgrayduck.com

    angiegraceb2

    52. This unfazed Mulan:

    petitetiaras.tumblr.com

    kirstinguardian

    53. This truth about Big Bird:

    a-spicy-memes.tumblr.com

    maddiekat2111

    54. Thank:

    coolsvillesux.tumblr.com

    lindseyw

    55. This dog who is SO tired of Susan:

    reddit.com

    jordanj13

    56. This crime scene:

    reddit.com

    andrewziegler

    57. This flexible passenger:

    reddit.com

    allianonymous

    58. This lost-and-found poster:

    Randy Osborne / riverfronttimes.com

    destructogirl

    59. This accurate rebuttal:

    vodni.tumblr.com

    claireb48

    60. This mom who has her priorities straight:

    Twitter: @DaleVDelrosario

    kaylayandoli

    61. This questionable sign:

    samael.tumblr.com

    danas46

    62. This new face mask:

    ZeApollo / reddit.com

    ellenb44

    63. This nostalgic crossover:

    Cartoon Network / Sony / funnyjunk.com

    whopple

    64. This interesting therapy session:

    apiologies.tumblr.com

    amandaj41

    65. This scientific fact:

    fistinginferno.tumblr.com

    beckyn7

    66. This breaking news story:

    Bay News 9 / Via maliciousmelons.tumblr.com

    adelaidegraham

    67. And this woman who accidentally attached a photo of Nic Cage instead of her resume to a potential future employer:

    buenastardis.tumblr.com

    —Megan Eizabeth, Facebook

    For the latest news, binge-watching suggestions, tips for caring for your mental health, and more, check out all of BuzzFeed's coronavirus coverage.

