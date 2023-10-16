57 Costumes That've Already Won Halloween, And It Literally Hasn't Even Happened Yet

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to show us the best Halloween costumes they've ever worn. Here are the genius results.
1.
Pre-/post-tornado Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz:
4.
Fifty Shades of Grey, complete with the handcuffs:
5.
Mystique while she's halfway through transforming:
6.
This perfect mimosa pairing:
7.
A life-size game of Operation:
8.
An unopened Barbie doll:
10.
A taxidermy version of Bambi and Thumper:
11.
A headless Marie Antoinette:
12.
Sean Connery and Burt Reynolds as contestants on Saturday Night Live's "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sketch:
14.
Dorothy, Glinda, and the tornado from The Wizard of Oz:
15.
TLC's CrazySexyCool album:
17.
Mrs. Doubtfire and her hot flashes:
18.
This very literal The Devil Wears Prada costume:
20.
Ariel getting eaten by a shark:
21.
Bugs and Babs Bunny in their Tune Squad jerseys:
22.
This creative interpretation of "Gonzo" journalism:
23.
Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove:
24.
Three iconic eras from Britney Spears' career:
25.
Dani at the end of Midsommar:
26.
The gang from The Wild Thornberrys:
27.
A six-pack of your favorite beer:
28.
The Emerald City from The Wizard of Oz:
29.
A two-person Jägerbomb:
30.
Judge Trudy and a dancing lobster from The Amanda Show:
31.
Joy and Anger from Inside Out:
32.
Regina George at her Spring Fling dance:
33.
Peter Pan and his shadow:
35.
A cat and its scratching post:
36.
Lucy from I Love Lucy:
37.
Two contestants on The Price Is Right:
38.
Lisa Simpson as the state of Florida:
40.
Ms. Frizzle and her Magic School Bus:
41.
Edward Scissorhands...or Knifehands:
44.
The Wet Bandits from Home Alone:
45.
Harvey Dent as Two-Face:
46.
Bob Ross and one of his paintings:
48.
Fitz and Olivia Pope from Scandal:
49.
Dennis Nedry and a dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park:
50.
Everyone from Kim Possible:
51.
Kristen Wiig's Gilly character from Saturday Night Live:
52.
Oblina and Krumm from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters:
53.
Mushu and the Matchmaker from Mulan:
54.
Blue and Magenta from Blue's Clues:
55.
Cousin Itt from The Addams Family:
56.
Contestants on Supermarket Sweep:
57.
And Sexy Patrick from SpongeBob:
Want to show off your own Halloween costume? Feel free to drop a pic in the comments below!