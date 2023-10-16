    57 Costumes That've Already Won Halloween, And It Literally Hasn't Even Happened Yet

    The unopened Barbie box costume is SO creative.

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community to show us the best Halloween costumes they've ever worn. Here are the genius results.

    1. Pre-/post-tornado Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz:

    A woman dressed as Dorothy from &quot;The Wizard of Oz,&quot; but half of her is in black and white and the other half is in color
    2. A punny Kevin Bacon:

    A woman dressed as a strip of bacon, holding bacon, wearing a name tag that says &quot;Kevin&quot;
    3. A dunkin' donut:

    A man dressed as a basketball player while wearing an inflatable tube donut
    4. Fifty Shades of Grey, complete with the handcuffs:

    A woman wearing a bunch of gray paint swabs
    5. Mystique while she's halfway through transforming:

    Half of someone&#x27;s face covered in blue-changing makeup, mid-Mystique transformation
    6. This perfect mimosa pairing:

    A couple dressed as champagne and orange juice
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    7. A life-size game of Operation:

    Someone dressed as the Operation game and holding tongs to remove a wishbone from their body
    "I was the Operation game one year. All of the pieces were removable, and the nose even lit up when turned on. One of my favorites!"

    8. An unopened Barbie doll:

    A bunch of people in pink Barbie boxes
    9. A zombie LEGO man:

    Someone dressed as an undead LEGO figurine
    10. A taxidermy version of Bambi and Thumper:

    Two people dressed as animal heads mounted on a wall
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    11. A headless Marie Antoinette:

    Someone in a dress while holding their head
    12. Sean Connery and Burt Reynolds as contestants on Saturday Night Live's "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sketch:

    Contestants with fake &quot;Jeopardy!&quot; boards in front of them
    13. The Hamburglar:

    A woman dressed as the Hamburglar while holding McDonald&#x27;s
    14. Dorothy, Glinda, and the tornado from The Wizard of Oz:

    A little girl dressed as Dorothy, a man with feathers taped over his body to look like a tornado, and a woman in a pink princess outfit
    15. TLC's CrazySexyCool album:

    A woman in red, dressed as the CrazySexyCool album cover
    "The best day ever was when Chilli from TLC reposted my Halloween costume on her Instagram!"

    16. Taco ~Belle~:

    A woman dressed as Belle from &quot;Beauty and the Beast&quot; and a man dressed as a taco
    17. Mrs. Doubtfire and her hot flashes:

    Someone dressed as an old Mrs Doubtfire while holding pot handles next to her scorched chest
    18. This very literal The Devil Wears Prada costume:

    A woman dressed as the devil while holding a Prada bag
    "I made the horns using Worbla, created a fake Runway cover, and glued a printed Prada logo onto a random purse. People seemed to really like the idea and execution. I had a blast!"

    19. French Kiss:

    People with makeup like the bandmates of Kiss while holding baguettes
    20. Ariel getting eaten by a shark:

    A woman dressed as Ariel but with the bottom half of her body covered in blood and a cloth-made shark
    21. Bugs and Babs Bunny in their Tune Squad jerseys:

    A couple wearing Tune Squad jersey&#x27;s while wearing bunny ears
    "This is what my boyfriend and I recently dressed up as."

    22. This creative interpretation of "Gonzo" journalism:

    A man dressed as Gonzo from &quot;The Muppets&quot; while holding a weekend bag
    "I was dressed as Gonzo journalism. No one got it! My bag was full of Smarties and Pixy Stix to hand out to people while I was fully committed to acting like Hunter S. Thompson, a la Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

    23. Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove:

    A woman in purple with a boa and headpiece
    "I dressed up as Yzma for Halloween one year. The headpiece is made of foam, popsicle sticks, and hot glue. It took two days to construct!"

    24. Three iconic eras from Britney Spears' career:

    Three people dressed as different eras of Britney&#x27;s career, including the snake and her &quot;Baby One More Time&quot; music video
    25. Dani at the end of Midsommar:

    A woman covered in a massive flower dress
    A24 / buzzfeed.com

    "I created the Midsommar dress entirely from scratch. I used chicken wire, fabric, and hundreds of flowers. It was so much fun!"

    julesf

    26. The gang from The Wild Thornberrys:

    Friends dressed as Eliza and Nigel and the chimp from &quot;The Wild Thornberrys&quot;
    27. A six-pack of your favorite beer:

    Six friends dressed as giant bottles of green Heineken bottles
    28. The Emerald City from The Wizard of Oz:

    A woman in green with lights around her dress
    "My work department does a group theme every year (and we always win first place in the company-wide costume contest). In 2017, we dressed in a The Wizard of Oz theme, and I went as The Emerald City."

    29. A two-person Jägerbomb:

    One man dressed as Jager and one woman dressed as a Redbull
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    30. Judge Trudy and a dancing lobster from The Amanda Show:

    One person dressed as a judge and one person dressed as a lobster
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    31. Joy and Anger from Inside Out:

    A couple dressed as emotions from the movie Inside Out
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    32. Regina George at her Spring Fling dance:

    Someone carrying a Burn Book while wearing a back brace
    buzzfeed.com

    33. Peter Pan and his shadow:

    Person in green outfit and person behind them in all black
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    34. The Cheetah Girls:

    A group of four friends in colorful cheetah-print pajamas
    35. A cat and its scratching post:

    A girl wearing a cat outfit and a man wearing rope
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    36. Lucy from I Love Lucy:

    Someone dressed as Lucy, with a red wig and her 1950s outfit
    37. Two contestants on The Price Is Right:

    Man and woman with name tags on and hold price displays
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    38. Lisa Simpson as the state of Florida:

    Someone dressed like a giant mattress with the word &quot;Florida&quot; written down the front and an orange taped to the side
    Fox / buzzfeed.com

    39. A Sim:

    Someone with a cardboard cutout in front of their body to look like it&#x27;s blurred out
    buzzfeed.com

    40. Ms. Frizzle and her Magic School Bus:

    Woman dressed as a school bus and woman in a purple dress with a lizard on her shoulder
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    41. Edward Scissorhands...or Knifehands:

    Someone dressed as Edward Scissorhands but with kitchen knives taped to their fingers
    42. A poodle:

    Someone covered in white fake fur with a dog face painted on themself
    43. Some lawn gnomes:

    People dressed as lawn gnomes with fake beards and long, pointy hats
    "For our first Halloween costume as couple we were gnomes! Everyone loved it, and I handmade the hats and tutu."

    44. The Wet Bandits from Home Alone:

    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    45. Harvey Dent as Two-Face:

    Someone dressed as Harvey Dent with one half of their body covered in gory makeup and the other part normal
    46. Bob Ross and one of his paintings:

    A person with a beard and a person dressed as a painting
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    47. A bunch of M&M's:

    Four people, each dressed as a differently colored MM
    48. Fitz and Olivia Pope from Scandal:

    One person in a suit and one person in a white jacket and hat
    buzzfeed.com / Via buzzfeed.com

    49. Dennis Nedry and a dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park:

    One person in a yellow jacket covered in blood and one person dressed as a dinosaur
    50. Everyone from Kim Possible:

    A group of friends dressed as Wade, Kim, Ron, and Shego from &quot;Kim Possible&quot;
    buzzfeed.com

    51. Kristen Wiig's Gilly character from Saturday Night Live:

    A woman wearing a dress with red and pink flowers on it
    NBC / buzzfeed.com

    "I was Gilly, aka one of Kristen Wiig's SNL characters. I found the dress and shirt on clearance at Walmart and glued on every single heart. It was my favorite-ever costume."

    52. Oblina and Krumm from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters:

    Someone wearing black-and-white stripes while holding a paper cutout of a mouth, and another holding two fake eyeballs over their head
    53. Mushu and the Matchmaker from Mulan:

    Someone in a red-and-yellow dragon costume and another dressed as the Matchmaker, with heavy makeup
    buzzfeed.com

    "You may look like a bride, but you will NEVER bring your family honor!"

    54. Blue and Magenta from Blue's Clues:

    Two people wearing blue and pink with dog ears and spots on their body
    buzzfeed.com

    55. Cousin Itt from The Addams Family:

    Someone dressed as Cousin Itt, covered in long straw/hair
    buzzfeed.com

    56. Contestants on Supermarket Sweep:

    Two people wearing matching sweaters with name tags while pushing a shopping cart and carrying a giant ice cream inflatable
    buzzfeed.com

    "The best part was running around the office and throwing whatever we could into the cart!"

    57. And Sexy Patrick from SpongeBob:

    Someone dressed in a pink leotard while doing a split
    Nickelodeon / buzzfeed.com

    "Last year I went as Sexy Patrick. I got most of the pieces from Amazon."

    Want to show off your own Halloween costume? Feel free to drop a pic in the comments below!