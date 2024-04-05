31. The actual layout of Hogwarts changes in every movie, simply because each of the film's directors needed things in different places. Not worried about continuity errors, they figured that "if the staircases could move in the movies then so could everything else." As a result, all of the rooms and grounds consistently change locations. For example, Hagrid's hut doesn't appear in some models of the castle, the Weeping Willow randomly shows up in the second film, and the Great Hall is in a completely different place in the final movie.