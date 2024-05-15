Skip To Content
19 Shocking Cruise Ship Secrets And Tips I Learned After Going On Seven Cruises

Booking a cruise is just like buying a car, meaning you can negotiate the price and get bonus perks, so ~never~ pay the price you see online.

Spencer Althouse
BuzzFeed Staff

Hey! I'm Spencer, and I just got back from my seventh cruise. I've seen and learned a lot of really cool behind-the-scenes secrets while traveling the world on these ships, so I wanted to share some of the most interesting ones with you here, including some tips that may be helpful for your own future adventures. Enjoy!

Spencer Althouse, Instagram: @spenceralthouse

For context, I've traveled on four different cruise lines: Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, and now Carnival. My most recent trip was a seven-day sail aboard Carnival Firenze, which traveled throughout Mexico. This was my first time on Carnival, and I somehow managed to get a private tour to areas of the ship that even the most elite VIP passengers will never, ever see. Here are some things I learned along the way.

1. First of all, yes, most cruise ships have both a jail and a morgue on board. These were the only areas of the ship where I wasn't allowed to visit (trust me, I asked multiple times) because they're strictly off limits unless you find them the old-fashioned way...by getting arrested or dying. I didn't want to take those chances, but I did find out that shorter cruises tend to see a LOT more action in the jails (aka "the brig"). Guests typically treat shorter sailings as more of a party by taking advantage of unlimited drink packages, and more alcohol = more fights on board, so needing a jail totally makes sense.

Waaruchch / Getty Images, Caltili / Getty Images

In terms of the morgues, those are usually located on one of the ship's lowest decks. Think of these as giant refrigerators that, depending on the ship's size, can house anywhere from a couple to nearly a dozen bodies. The majority of these deaths are obviously of natural causes – for reference, as of 2018, fewer than 25% of global passengers were under the age of 30 – but the average age of a cruise ship passenger is getting younger and younger every year now.

2. The higher you are on a ship, the more movement you'll feel, so if you're someone who tends to get motion sickness then you should definitely book your room on the lowest floor possible (just not in the morgue). I've personally never had an issue with motion sickness on a cruise, but I'll occasionally see passengers with at-sea patches behind their ears for help. Contrary to what you might think, though, you'll probably get the best night's sleep of your life on a cruise. Yes, there's a ~very~ slight rocking, but it'll feel sort of like you're a baby again who's being lulled to sleep in a cradle. Just trust me on this one.

Spencer Althouse

This is a photo of what my cabin looked like. I also included a picture of my bathroom, which was a little bigger than I thought it'd be. The shower itself was a pretty decent size and left me with room to spare (if you want a point of reference, I'm 5'11" [a real 5'11", not a Tinder 5'11"]).

I was in a balcony room on Deck 6, and, again, I had no issues with motion sickness. I've also sailed on higher deck levels before (up to Deck 9) and didn't have any issues then either. In terms of where on each deck you should book your cabin (i.e. midship, aft, or forward), that doesn’t actually matter because you won’t really feel the motion differently in other spots on the same deck.

3. But I promise that you probably won't even have to worry about getting seasick. I got a private tour of the ship's control room, and I learned that they do a lottttt to combat any movement from the waves. For example, ships try to hit waves at a 45-degree angle because that's apparently the most effective way to help break them up and cut down on the extra motion. Ships also have stabilizers that can extend outwardly (picture, like, wings on an airplane), which help to keep things super, super stable.

Spencer Althouse

Think of these stabilizers like fins on a fish, so they help each ship glide along the water. I spoke with the captain and some of the engineers in the control room, and they explained that the stabilizers require extra fuel and also decrease the speed of the ship, so they tend to not use them unless the water is pretty rocky.

4. Before you book a cruise, you should know that they're sort of like buying a car: you can negotiate! Basically, the price you see online should almost never be the price you pay (though they often offer great discounts that you should absolutely check out!). Instead, it's best to call and book your trip with an actual person (i.e. someone who works for the cruise line, a travel agent, etc.). For example, travel agents are usually free, and they can get you a ton of bonus perks and huge discounts on rooms for a fraction of the original price.

Spencer Althouse

A lot of cruise lines occasionally offer "buy one, get one" discounts, as well as a ton of other sales around specific holidays. There are also a bunch of sites where you can book discounted sailings to fill the leftover rooms that haven't sold, so just do a little research. Also, places like BJ's and Sam's Club offer trip discounts if you have a membership card to their stores, so take advantage! I booked a previous cruise through one of them a few years back and got a massive discount for my room, onboard credit, and free gratuities. It pays to save!

5. And if you ever want a "free" cruise then you should definitely hit up the casinos on board. It's super common to get extra perks on future sailings (like free Wi-Fi, drink packages, or even entire trips altogether) if you're someone who gambles a lot. Basically, each bet is tied to your personal cruise card (i.e. your room key) every time you play the slots or put money down at a table game. Your total winnings are tracked on that card, and you'll earn points based on the amount you spend. The more you gamble, the more likely you are to get offered those extra perks.

Spencer Althouse

I'm always mesmerized by cruise casinos because they literally created their own mini Las Vegas on board. Like, there are pit bosses and thousands of tiny security cameras and everything else that a real casino would have. The only downside is that these casinos are obviously much smaller than what you'd find in Vegas, so they probably won't have every table game you're looking for. Yes, they have roulette (my favorite) and craps and half a dozen variations of poker, but I still haven't found a pai gow table on board. Maybe next time!

6. The cool thing about cruises – especially for people who are ages 18 through 20 – is that they can sort of make their own laws while at sea. This is known as Maritime Law. For example, gambling at the casino is only allowed once the ship is at least 12 miles from land, but that also means they can lower the age limit from 21 to 18 while in international waters. The legal drinking age on most cruise ships is also 18, not 21.

Spencer Althouse

There were actually two separate casinos on my recent Carnival ship. The larger area allowed smoking and had hundreds of slot machines, a ton of table games, and "adult" claw machines that replaced stuffed animals for huge wads of cash. The other casino, though, was the designated non-smoking area, and even though it was much smaller it still got the job done.

I'm still surprised that people are allowed to smoke in the main casino (there was also a cigar room on board but on a different deck), but, hey, I guess that's Vegas, baby.

7. There are themed cruises for pretty much anything you could ever imagine – for example, Royal Caribbean offers an immersive Star Trek cruise, and Norwegian is even offering a 2,300-person nude cruise next year – but on "regular" cruises there are certain SFW guidelines that guests (and staff!) need to adhere to. For instance, it's forbidden for staff to hook up with guests on board. Doing so would result in a pretty quick termination of their employment contract. Also, there are thousandsssss of security cameras on board, so, like, good luck trying to get away with it.

Spencer Althouse

Years ago I befriended one of the gym trainers on a cruise, and he revealed that he actually managed to hook up with a guest on board. Because there are so many security cameras, it would have been impossible for either of them to visit the other person's cabin without getting caught, so he told me they hooked up in a random towel closet. I guess this is why a lot of cruise ship employees end up dating each other instead of the guests, because it's way less risky and a lot more convenient.

8. Speaking of hooking up on board, there was so much "swinging" happening between couples that a lot of cruise lines had to create training programs for the staff. Basically, decorating cabin doors is a pretty common thing for elite cruisers (as pictured below), and the secret symbol for swingers is an upside-down pineapple. As a result, a lot of couples would decorate their doors with upside-down pineapples to let other guests know that they're open for fun. According to the high-up staff member I talked to, employees on their previous ship were instructed to report any pineapple decorations found on board.

Spencer Althouse

That staff member also told me that this whole issue started because some couples would leave their cabin doors ajar as an invitation for other swingers. However, the housekeeping staff (who are truly, truly incredible!) unknowingly entered while the couples were ~doing the deed~. Employees on cruises typically come from all over the world (on my Carnival ship, they had staff from over 100 different nations), which means they also have certain religious backgrounds. Spotting and removing these pineapple decorations was done in an effort to protect the staff and their religious beliefs.

9. You have to remember that these ships are basically floating cities, so they have everything you could ever want. Like, I've been on ships with a freaking ice skating rink before, and my recent Carnival sailing had an 18-hole mini golf course on the top deck. Also, itineraries are left outside each guest's stateroom every morning, and they list alllll the activities you can do (or not do!) that day. Want to try your luck at bingo? Have at it. Always wanted to go to an art auction? They've got those too. Want to prove your sports, movie, history, Harry Potter, Friends, or just general knowledge at dozens of trivia events? Be their guest! I promise that you'll never be bored on a cruise.

Spencer Althouse

Cruises even have LGBTQ+ mixers, silent disco parties, wine tastings, and cooking classes. There are also discreet meetings for those who are sober or in recovery. For example, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are labeled as "Friends of Bill" events on each ship's itinerary (this is a nod to Bill Wilson, who co-founded AA).

10. Keep in mind that items on cruise ships are definitely more expensive than what you'd normally pay on land. The spa and salon on my last sailing, for example, charged $175 for a 75-minute Swedish massage and $99 for a "red carpet blowout." If that's somehow in your budget then have at it, but if you want heavily discounted prices then you should book those treatments on days when the ship is at port – this is when most passengers will be off the vessel, so a lot of cruise lines offer discounted treatments to help fill up those time slots and prevent people from hitting up the spas on land. Again, though, you can typically negotiate for certain spa perks when booking!

Spencer Althouse, Carnival / Carnival HUB App

Every cruise I've been on has had a full-fledged shopping mall on board. There are dozens of stores that sell everything from designer goods to any type of candy or snack you could want. Again, these prices are pretty steep, so if you forget to bring sunscreen then it's probably best to just wait until you get to the next port. Even so, there are definitely ways to save money while cruising! 

11. The more you cruise with a specific line, the more perks you'll get (like free room upgrades, priority access, unlimited internet, and on-board casino credit). These loyalty programs are based on the number of days you sail with each line, so, for example, everyone on their first Carnival cruise is in the Blue tier, then they reach Red status on their second sailing, and once they hit 25 days on board they'll reach the Gold tier. Platinum is achieved after 75 total days of sailing, and Diamond status is for people who've sailed for at least 200 days. I met so many Diamond members that my jaw kind of dropped – like, these people LOVE cruises and go on several a year. It isn't just a vacation for them; it's a full-on hobby.

Spencer Althouse

While doing some research, I also found out that Royal Caribbean even has a "Pinnacle Club" for people who've sailed for over 700 days on their ships, which, holy crap??? So if you're prepared to spend the equivalent of two years on a ship (which kind of sounds like a dream to me, to be honest), then get ready for the ultimate form of perks and luxury.

12. Another way to save money is by booking your shore excursions through third-party vendors. Booking through the ship is definitely the most expensive route, but it's also the safest because you'll never have to worry about the ship leaving without you. Ships have strict docking schedules to follow on port days, so they ~will~ leave without you if you aren't back in time. Otherwise, you're in charge of making it to the next port of call on your own, so good luck. If you have a short port day and are only docked for a few hours then I'd suggest booking through the ship so you don't risk getting left behind.

Spencer Althouse

Cruise lines display all excursion reviews from past passengers on their site, so this can be such a helpful resource to prevent you from booking something that sounds good on paper but is underwhelming in reality (been there, done that). I typically book excursions through vendors who are waiting outside as soon as everyone gets off the ship, but I do a lot of research ahead of time and will often find things to do that aren't even offered by the cruise.

You obviously don't have to go on any excursions at all either. There have been plenty of times when I've simply explored on my own by walking around, grabbing a bite from a local spot, or relaxing at the beach. You also don't even have to leave the ship if you don't want to. In fact, port days are incredible for peak relaxation on board because it's way more quiet, and you'll never struggle to find an open lounger by the pool. Free is my favorite number, so remember that there will always be plenty to do no matter your budget.

13. You should know that there are some banned items you simply can't bring on a cruise. Before boarding, you'll quickly go through security, sort of like a relaxed version of TSA at the airport. The whole process typically only takes a few minutes. Depending on the cruise line, you're usually allowed to bring up to 12 cans of non-alcoholic beverages (my friend brought a six-pack of ginger ale in case she felt seasick, and those made it through just fine. I also saw a bunch of Diet Coke-obsessed people with whole cases, and those made it through too). Candles, hot plates, and the obvious knives, guns, fireworks, etc. are all banned as well.

Spencer Althouse

Bottled water isn't typically allowed through security when checking in, but you can absolutely buy it on board. More importantly, though, there will be plenty of free fill-up stations for your water bottle throughout the ship, so that's an easy fix. I can't stress enough how necessary having a water bottle is, so make sure you bring one (both for your regular onboard living but also for when you leave the ship on port days).

14. Also, don't even try to sneak alcohol on board because you'll definitely get caught. Each ship is different, but for the most part you're only allowed one unopened bottle of wine or champagne in your carry-on. If you buy spirits while at port then you'll have to check them when you get back on the ship, and they'll be returned when you disembark. After all, most cruises only become profitable after adding up their total alcohol sales and casino winnings (I guess it helps that Carnival's 27 ships, for example, sell over 14,000 margaritas each day). For reference, a standard cocktail on my last trip was about $13, and the unlimited drink packages were about $60 a day.

Spencer Althouse

Depending on the cruise line, these unlimited drink packages can range from $55 to over $100 each day. These include specialty coffees, soda, beer, wine, cocktails, and the works. Remember, some people treat cruises like parties (my last sailing had FIVE different types of espresso martinis at the bars, so, like, I sort of don't blame them), and they certainly try to get the most bang for their buck. I've done the math, and you need to have at least five specialty drinks per day to make the unlimited package "worth it."

Non-alcoholic drink packages also exist, like a $9.50-a-day pass that'll get you unlimited sodas. But there are free drinks on board, whether you're at the buffet or sit-down dining, like tap water, brewed coffee, hot teas, hot chocolate, lemonade, iced tea, fruit juices (fresh-pressed ones will cost extra), and milk.

15. Cruise ships obviously make tons (and I mean that literally, not figuratively) of food every single sailing. After all, the average ship holds about 3,000 guests and 1,000 crew members. An employee who I spoke with said Carnival serves about 30,000 burgers every single day, and they'll make over 1.3 million pounds of French fries each year. There are free sit-down restaurants and buffets on board, but there are also specialty dining options that guests can pay for, like hibachi and steak houses. My family always sticks with the free dining options, and I think non-cruisers will be shocked by how good the food actually is, but the best part is that you can order several appetizers, entrées, and desserts per person, so, like, you'll never leave hungry.

Spencer Althouse

All of that food used to mean there's a lot of food waste, but that's not really the case anymore. In fact, a lot of ships are working on how to become more and more sustainable and environmentally friendly. For example, rather than dumping food waste in the water, I saw on my private tour that Carnival has a "food digester" room. Basically, it's a massive machine filled with bacteria that'll break down all the food scraps, just like how your own body breaks down food. Yes, it smelled just as bad as you probably think it would.

Similarly, some ships are even using artificial intelligence to make their sailings more environmentally friendly. While in the control room, one of the engineers told me about how their ship is using new AI that basically studies each sailing so it can recommend new ways to make future voyages as efficient as possible, like by creating energy-saving routes and so on.

16. If you're worried about potentially having bad weather on your cruise then, well, think again. Yes, there's obviously a lot to do inside, but a lot of ships also have retractable roofs on their top decks. So, if it's ever too cold, rainy, or windy then they can usually cover the entire lido deck (i.e. where most of the pools, jacuzzis, and lounge chairs are), which means you can relax "outside" even in the terrible weather. A lot of ships also offer indoor pools and adults-only sections, so, like, you'll totally be set no matter what.

Spencer Althouse

My recent cruise had a regular pool and jacuzzi setup on the lido deck, but there was also another section at the back of the ship with one more pool and two more jacuzzis. There was even a "Serenity" section at the top deck, which served as an "adults-only retreat," meaning passengers younger than 18 weren't allowed. That area unfortunately filled up super fast on sailing days, so if you ever go on a ship with one I'd definitely recommend getting there early.

A lot of ships also offer private areas and decks that are exclusive to only those who book certain rooms. This secluded area was much quieter, super luxurious, and actually felt like I was on a totally different ship. If you're booking a cruise and see that there's an exclusive area, you should absolutely ask about how to get access ahead of time.

17. It's tradition for every ship to have a celebrity godmother or godfather who christens the boat before the inaugural launch, and those celebs are typically rewarded with free cruises for life (!) on that specific vessel. For example, Oprah Winfrey is the godmother of a Holland America ship, and even Audrey Hepburn was the godmother of a Princess ship. Carnival only has two godfathers, and they're fittingly both for their Italian-themed cruises: Jay Leno and now Jonathan Bennett. Christening the ship used to entail smashing a bottle of champagne against its hull, but the night before my cruise I got to watch Jonathan Bennett pour a bottle of champagne over the ship's bell to toast its safe travels instead.

Spencer Althouse

Judi Dench is also the godmother of a ship, and it famously took her three different attempts to break the bottle of champagne against its hull, which then sprayed all over her. That was in 2002, so I think switching to this new christening method with the ship's bell is definitely less messy.

18. One of the most unique parts about cruising is that you'll typically find a cool towel animal waiting for you after returning to your cabin every night. The housekeeping staff are all trained in towel folding, so after dinner you'll have a new animal sitting on your bed or, in my case, hanging from the ceiling. A lot of ships even host towel-folding classes during sailings so guests can learn how to make the animals themselves, and how-to books are also available in the bookstore. I found out that Carnival's housekeeping team makes about 15 million towel animals every single year, which, holy crap.

Spencer Althouse

One morning while on my way to the gym, I walked through the lido deck and saw hundreds of towel animals sitting on every single lounge chair outside. There were monkeys and elephants and dogs, but the most impressive towel animal that I saw was an octopus. I still have no idea how they managed to pull this off, and I'm genuinely so impressed.

19. And finally, the most important thing you should know about cruises is that there are several self-serve ice cream machines on board, and they're all completely free (and unlike McDonald's, these machines are always working!). If you're like me and deserve a sweet treat after dinner – or, let's face it, after or even before breakfast – then you understand how big this is. After all, you're on vacation, so you should be eating as much ice cream and frozen yogurt as you can get your hands on.

Spencer Althouse

I worked at Dairy Queen for a few summers as a teen and genuinely loved it there, so having the ability to serve myself a cone whenever I wanted made me feel at home. And if you're more of a gelato person then I totally understand! Luckily for you, cruises have got you covered. My ship had a freaking gelato spot on board, and they expect to serve about 750,000 scoops this year, but I have a feeling half of them were because of me.

That's it! If you have any other cruise travel tips that have worked for you, please feel free to share them in the comments. Thanks!