19 Shocking Cruise Ship Secrets And Tips I Learned After Going On Seven Cruises

9. You have to remember that these ships are basically floating cities, so they have everything you could ever want. Like, I've been on ships with a freaking ice skating rink before, and my recent Carnival sailing had an 18-hole mini golf course on the top deck. Also, itineraries are left outside each guest's stateroom every morning, and they list alllll the activities you can do (or not do!) that day. Want to try your luck at bingo? Have at it. Always wanted to go to an art auction? They've got those too. Want to prove your sports, movie, history, Harry Potter, Friends, or just general knowledge at dozens of trivia events? Be their guest! I promise that you'll never be bored on a cruise.